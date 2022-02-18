Max Deegan: Trying to 'get back in the mix' of international seleciton

Snakes and ladders can’t hold a candle to rugby. Take Max Deegan. Go back two years and he was just off his first senior cap with Ireland, his nine minutes off the bench against Wales in the Six Nations looking for all the world like it was just the beginning of something.

Now here is scrambling just to get back to that same starting line, his progress stalled by the pandemic and then an ACL injury suffered against the Dragons eight months later and which is only now draining itself of its unwanted influence.

If he starts for Leinster against the Ospreys at the RDS on Saturday it will be his first time to be given the nod in back-to-back provincial fixtures since bagging three on the trot in the month before stepping on to the Test stage.

It bears pointing out that two of those three appearances came in the Heineken Champions Cup, if only to highlight again how he was on the cusp of something big. Caelan Doris was on the bench two of those days, Jack Conan was rehabbing a broken foot.

Ireland players, from left, James Ryan, Max Deegan and Ross Byrne after the Six Nations game against Wales in 2020. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

How times change, eh?

Deegan is still only 25 and he has a decent body of work behind him: 75 appearances for his club, to be exact, and 21 tries to go with them. There isn’t anything to say he can’t wear the green again, though that isn’t in his sights just yet.

“No, I haven't really set a target to be honest with you. Like, Leinster is unbelievably competitive: the Leinster back row is the Ireland back row. I'm focused on getting back in the team at Leinster, getting in the mix there. If I'm in the mix there and playing well, hopefully I'll be in the mix for Ireland as well.

“I haven't put any markers or goals down for that but I'm really just looking at this block of games for Leinster, it's a huge opportunity for us, for myself, but also for the rest of the lads who might get as much game-time.”

This season has lurched from famine to feast. Deprived of games for almost a month due to Covid, Leinster are now smack bang in the middle of a punishing schedule, some of it spent with their Ireland flock and more of it without.

Five URC games will be played while the Test boys are off tilting for a Six Nations and it hasn’t gone exactly according to plan so far with that loss away to Cardiff and Edinburgh making them sweat for the four-try bonus point last time out.

They know there are areas they can do better.

“Small things like accuracy, too many dropped balls, simple things like that,” said Deegan. “Discipline is always a huge thing in the modern game, the breakdown is so important. Almost every team is looking to attack the breakdown.

“We just have to nail that down there and when we get our chances to take them. In these big games you don’t get many chances so when you do get them, you nail them. We’re focusing on those things.”