Clonmel report: Shantreusse books ticket to the Albert Bartlett

The roll of honour for the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle boasts the names of some high-class performers and Henry de Bromhead sent out his third winner of the race in the last six runnings when Shantreusse took the feature on Thurday’s card in Clonmel.

Following in the footprints of Chris’s Dream and Monalee, the lightly raced son of Shantou brought his career tally to three wins in five outings.

Maiden Eye Van made a bold bid from the front, but the winner sat comfortably in his slipstream most of the way and Rachael Blackmore looked confident throughout.

Brought to make his challenge between the last two, he led down to the final flight, over which he was very big, but he lost no momentum and readily pulled away to see off the long-time leader.

“We’ve always had great luck in this race,” said the winning trainer. “It’s a super race and a lot of very good horses have won it, and we’ve been fortunate enough to win it a few times.

“He’s a lovely horse. He works well. Those three-milers wouldn’t blow you away at home, but he’s always done his work really well, and he just stays really well.

“In fairness, he came out of Sam Curling’s academy, and Sam recommended him. I was very fortunate Tony (Head), his owner, decided to send him to us. Sam always thought a lot of him.

“He did it as well as you could have asked, so I’m delighted.”

Of immediate plans, he added: “We said if he ran well here, we’d love to go to the Albert Bartlett. It’s a cliché that whatever he does this year is a bonus, but you can see the way he jumps a hurdle you’d be looking forward to a fence with him. But he’s doing well at this so once Tony is happy to go to Cheltenham, we’ll be there.”

The race was marred by the fatal injury sustained by Mr Fred Rogers, who fell on the Flat as they raced down towards the second-last.

Hors Piste was an expensive failure for punters when touched off at odds-on on her Irish debut, but she made amends in great style by running away with the Surehaul Race Day Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

The mount of Paul Townend, the Willie Mullins-trained mare coasted up to challenge in the straight before stretching clear under little persuasion.

Townend said: “We were disappointed she got beaten the first day, but she’s put it right today and I think she can build on it again.”

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Gracchus De Balme made it third time lucky over hurdles when battling to a narrow victory in the Derrygrath Maiden Hurdle.

JJ Slevin’s mount was joined by Plains Indian going to the last and, after both met the last wrong, the 11-8 favourite picked up best to forge half a length clear to the line.

Lily Of Dromard caused an upset when winning the Minorstown Handicap Hurdle but she’s a mare who has been quite significant in the career of Charleville trainer Mikey O’Connor. An easy winner this time for Darragh O’Keeffe, who brought her through late on to win readily, when she won a point-to-point on the final day of last season, in Grennan, she was the 400th winning mount between the flags for O’Connor.

“I bought her out of a point-to-point and she is a good mare, but she just tied up the first day she ran over hurdles,” said O’Connor, who has eight young horses in training. “She got down and out after that but thank God she is after coming back right. I recommended her to the owners, Greg Coleman and his dad, from Cork.

“I know Darragh (O’Keeffe) with years and I helped out when he was pony racing and brought him point-to-pointing for years. He is a good kid and that’s his first winner for me.”

By winning the Kilmolash Qualified Riders’ Handicap Hurdle, Dancing Jeremy brought his tally to two wins in three starts since joining trainer Tom Cooper. Derek O’Connor rode a confident race aboard the 100-30 favourite, and it was all straightforward. The grey moved up to front rank turning for home, edged ahead going to the last and comfortably held the late rally of The Higher Road.

“He’s probably not a natural hurdler, he doesn’t seem to have a lot of respect for them, and I’d say that’s what cost him last week,” said Cooper, referring to the grey’s fourth-place finish last week at Fairyhouse.

“He came out of it very well and we said we’d run him back again seven days later, off his mark. His future lies over fences, and I’d say he’ll go back over fences for a novice handicap now.”

There was plenty of support for Krabat in the Monksgrange Beginners’ Chase and Michael McDonogh’s 11-4 joint favourite duly obliged. He raced a touch keenly in the hands of Cathal Landers but, ultimately, was far too good for his rivals as he coasted clear in the closing stages.

Enduring Love, trained by Sam Curling and ridden by Denis O’Regan, was a popular winner of the finale, the Caherclough Handicap Chase. Lucky to survive a mid-race mistake, she also gave her supporters a fright when meeting the final fence wrong, but the 7-1 chance, backed from 16-1 overnight, got across it safely and raced on to a well-deserved victory.