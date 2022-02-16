Dundalk report: Dalvey gets Shane Foley off the mark for 2022

Dalvey and Shane Foley (right) beats Bowerman (left) for trainer James McAuley. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 20:51
John Ryan

Dalvey provided Shane Foley with his first success of 2022 when landing the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap in windy Dundalk on Wednesday.

A battle-hardened five-year-old, Dalvey outpointed Bowerman by a half-length, to the delight of trainer James McAuley, who said: “That’s brilliant — it’s not long since he was running in claimers — that was his level.

“His last few runs have helped his confidence. But I thought the handicapper might have had him, like a lot of ours. He’s won over two miles, when they crawled, but Shane feels a mile and a half is his best trip.”

The Darren Bunyan-trained newcomer Elzaam Blue landed a gamble when collaring favourite Jaafel close home in the one-mile maiden.

Pat Martin saddled handicap debutant Patrick Street (Mikey Sheehy) to win the seven-furlong three-year-old handicap at the expense of Mercurial.

The Sheila Lavery-trained Summit Star ran out a facile winner of the Book Online At DundalkStatadium.com Handicap and, in doing so, ended the winning run of gallant front-runner Power Drive.

Owner John O’Connor savoured the victory of 40-1 shot Evening Verse, trained by Hilary McLoughlin and ridden by Andy Slattery, in the second division of the DundalklStadium.com Handicap over a mile and a half. “She’s fit from hurdling and I’d say the cheekpieces helped her,” O’Connor said.

Luke McAteer partnered the Andrew Kinirons-trained Hidden Land to a smooth win over Matilda With Me in the first division, prompting the winning trainer to say: “Luke has the key to her. I think she has strengthened since last year and loves racing. We’ll have a bit of fun with her for the summer.”

In the six-furlong handicaps which closed the card, the Johnny Levins-trained Tai Sing Yeh returned to winning form under Donagh O’Connor in the 45-65 event while Oisin Orr, back from a spell in Dubai, produced David Marnane’s last-time-out winner Jered Maddox with a well-timed challenge to beat longshot Tawaazon in the finale, the 45-75 handicap.

