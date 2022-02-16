Dundalk report: Dalvey gets Shane Foley off the mark for 2022

Dalvey provided Shane Foley with his first success of 2022 when landing the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap in windy Dundalk on Wednesday.

A battle-hardened five-year-old, Dalvey outpointed Bowerman by a half-length, to the delight of trainer James McAuley, who said: “That’s brilliant — it’s not long since he was running in claimers — that was his level.

“His last few runs have helped his confidence. But I thought the handicapper might have had him, like a lot of ours. He’s won over two miles, when they crawled, but Shane feels a mile and a half is his best trip.”

The Darren Bunyan-trained newcomer Elzaam Blue landed a gamble when collaring favourite Jaafel close home in the one-mile maiden.

Pat Martin saddled handicap debutant Patrick Street (Mikey Sheehy) to win the seven-furlong three-year-old handicap at the expense of Mercurial.

The Sheila Lavery-trained Summit Star ran out a facile winner of the Book Online At DundalkStatadium.com Handicap and, in doing so, ended the winning run of gallant front-runner Power Drive.

Owner John O’Connor savoured the victory of 40-1 shot Evening Verse, trained by Hilary McLoughlin and ridden by Andy Slattery, in the second division of the DundalklStadium.com Handicap over a mile and a half. “She’s fit from hurdling and I’d say the cheekpieces helped her,” O’Connor said.

Luke McAteer partnered the Andrew Kinirons-trained Hidden Land to a smooth win over Matilda With Me in the first division, prompting the winning trainer to say: “Luke has the key to her. I think she has strengthened since last year and loves racing. We’ll have a bit of fun with her for the summer.”

In the six-furlong handicaps which closed the card, the Johnny Levins-trained Tai Sing Yeh returned to winning form under Donagh O’Connor in the 45-65 event while Oisin Orr, back from a spell in Dubai, produced David Marnane’s last-time-out winner Jered Maddox with a well-timed challenge to beat longshot Tawaazon in the finale, the 45-75 handicap.