Punchestown report: Death Duty ends long wait for victory 

Without a win since December 2017, Death Duty landed the €90,000 Hollywoodbets Grand National Trial for Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, and Jack Kennedy in Punchestown.

The 11-year-old, a Grade One winner over hurdles and fences but winless since landing the Drinmore at Fairyhouse more than four years ago, stayed on dourly to beat Champagne Platinum by three lengths, with the winner’s stable-companions Floueur and top-weight Coko Beach preforming creditably to fill third and fourth spots.

Elliott said: “Jack got him into a lovely rhythm and he saw it out well. It’s great to see him back in the winner’s enclosure and good to see him put his head down and gallop to the line.

“He’s a Grade One winner and ran well at Christmas (when fifth in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown) and missed one down the back in the Thyestes and couldn’t get into the race. He’s like glass and needs minding.

“We have options for him – he’ll be in the Kim Muir and Ultima at Cheltenham and he’s in the English National, so we’ll make a decision closer to the time.”

The rest of the day, if not the weekend, belonged to jockey Mark Walsh who followed-up his Saturday treble in Naas (on Brazil, Goven, and Elimay) with another treble here, scoring on another trio owned by his boss JP McManus — Midnight Meastro, Ciel De Neige, and Slip Of The Tongue.

A second winner of the weekend for trainer Pádraig Roche, Slip Of The Tongue captured the listed INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle at the expense of Deploy The Getaway before surviving a stewards’ enquiry into an incident at the final flight, where the winner blundered badly, almost unseating Walsh and impeding his rival slightly.

But Slip Of the Tongue picked-up to score by three-quarters of a length, prompting his trainer to declare: “That’ll keep the father (Christy) happy — he’s a home bred, a horse we’ve always liked. He’s learning all the time. He stays well and loves that soft ground. He’s from a family that gets better with time.

“I’d say he’ll be staying at home this spring, for Fairyhouse and Punchestown.”

Walsh had kick-started his Sunday treble onboard Midnight Maestro, who outpointed stablemate Shady Opereator (also owned by McManus) in the PP Hogan Memorial Cross Country, meaning trainer Enda Bolger has now won 11 of the last 15 renewals of this event.

Bolger confirmed that both horses are Cheltenham-bound, indicating that, following a hold-up, fitness might have caught out Shady Operator on this occasion.

Ciel De Neige retained his unbeaten record over fences (three from three) when justifying 5-4 favouritism in the Hollywoodbets Rated Novice Chase, providing Walsh with the middle leg of his treble and initiating a double for trainer Willie Mullins, who stated: “He did that nicely, dropping back to two miles. It was a pity about a couple of mistakes, but he won well.”

Mullins added: “He’s enjoying himself over fences and, while he handled the two miles today, I’d imagine he’s best at two and a half. We’ll have a look at the options for him.”

Mullins has a phenomenal team of bumper horses and unveiled another potential star in the shape of James’s Gate, who made all under Patrick Mullins to justify 2-5 favouritism, by eight lengths, in the finale.

“He’s a tremendous addition to Sean and Bernardine Mulryan’s group of horses,” said Mullins. “He came, highly-recommended, from Pat Doyle and looks as good as Pat thought he was. I’d imagine he’ll go for the Cheltenham bumper. And the Grade One bumper at the festival here could be tailor-made for him.”