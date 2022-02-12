Bravemansgame makes no mistake at Newbury

Paul Nicholls was able to breathe a sigh of relief as one of his stable stars, Bravemansgame, booked his Cheltenham Festival ticket in style at Newbury.

The champion trainer chose to run the seven-year-old, who remains unbeaten over fences, in handicap company and he was giving 16lb to some useful rivals in Pats Fancy and Grumpy Charley.

As if that was not enough to give Nicholls something to worry about, only one of his previous 37 runners had won, something almost unheard of for the Ditcheat handler, even if January is traditionally a quiet month for the yard.

There was to be no messing around for Harry Cobden, though, who bounced Bravemansgame into an early lead to put his excellent jumping to good use.

Quick and nimble at his fences on the way round, the pace soon proved too much for Gallyhill - but just as Cobden was looking to stretch away, he met the fourth-last fence a little wrong, getting in tight and giving Pats Fancy a chance.

The 8-11 favourite was soon back on an even keel and a good jump two out sent him clear. Cobden kept him up to his work after the last to beat Pats Fancy by three and a half lengths.

Coral left him unchanged at 7-2 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase next month behind Willie Mullins' Galopin Des Champs, their 10-11 favourite.

Nicholls said: "I have left plenty to work on. I didn't want to come here really fit and not improve. I learned when I had Kauto Star and Denman when they came here and went on to Cheltenham that we ran them a little bit short and that race the would bring them on.

"He hasn't run since Kempton and he's been mad fresh. That is probably because we haven't done much with him.

"We've left a bit on for him to improve from today. I'm pleased with what he has done. It was a super job.

"We are going into the three-miler in good shape and we are thrilled with that, obviously, and looking forward to going to Cheltenham."

He added: "That was a good performance. Someone said that the mark of 159 was the mark that Denman won the first Hennessey off. That is a fair mark to win a handicap off, but as much as anything that will put him just right for Cheltenham.

"We have got a month and he is not a horse who needs loads and loads of work, so you don't need to do loads and loads. That will just put him right.

"All those years when I had those real good ones, they always used to run here, needed it a little bit going to Cheltenham and that is why I have tried to do the same sort of thing. It was perfect."

Emma Lavelle's Top Dog (9-1) clearly has plenty of ability but also the odd wayward tendency - a few of which were on show despite him winning the Listed bumper.

Arguably the best race of its type run in Britain this season, only two of the 12 runners had failed to win previously - and one of those prevailed.

On hitting the front Top Dog made life very difficult for Tom Bellamy, hanging badly to his left, but thankfully Bellamy was able to straighten him out against the rail and hold on to beat Rosy Redrum, who came from last, by a length and a half.

Lavelle said: "We are delighted with him. He is a horse who has run some really nice races. But every time we have picked up the stick to give him a smack, in his races, he would run away from it. I said, 'you cannot give him a smack,' and so that was fine. But he still has it in him to drift off.

"I would say he has a fair engine and I like him. He has done everything kind of right without doing everything completely right - he is still learning.

"We will make an entry for Cheltenham (Champion Bumper). I think that is good form. That is pretty much the best bumper we have had.

"Whether we can beat Facile Vega...? He is a fighter and I would say he is battle-hardened. We will give it a go and see. He ran well at Cheltenham earlier in the season, but that was a good performance that day and you are right, he is not the finished article.

"I think we will have a bit of fun with him next season."