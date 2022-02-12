Eldorado Allen floors big guns in Denman Chase

Eldorado Allen relished the step up to three miles in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury to dent some lofty reputations.

Up against dual King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux and Betfair Chase runner-up Royale Pagaille, the Colin Tizzard-trained grey looked to have it to do.

However, plenty felt he held some sort of a chance as he was steadily backed throughout the day to be sent off at just 6-1 under Brendan Powell.

Having won the Haldon Gold Cup over almost two and a quarter miles first time out this season, the eight-year-old had to prove his stamina but Brendan Powell was positive on him.

He helped set the pace until David Bass took over on Imperial Aura, although despite putting in some big leaps on the way by the time Kim Bailey's charge reached four from home he had stopped quickly and failed to finish once more.

That left Eldorado Allen in front and while Clan Des Obeaux was under pressure early in the straight, Royale Pagaille had made good progress to challenge but he could never quite get on terms.

Eldorado Allen kept on strongly after the last and while he holds an entry in the Ryanair Chase next month, connections will have to weigh up whether to supplement for the Gold Cup or not.

Tizzard said: "He was given a great ride by Brendan again. We were pretty convinced he was a three-miler. Whether he is a three-mile-and-two-furlong horse (Gold Cup trip) is something else.

"I'm sure we will talk about supplementing him for the Gold Cup for a week or two. The Gold Cup is the Gold Cup. I would say there is any one of 14 horses who could win the Gold Cup.

"He is in the Ryanair. We did win the Ryanair with Cue Card and we didn't mind that!

"Any race at Cheltenham is worth winning and he has got to go where he has his best chance. It looks pretty obvious it is the Ryanair, but who knows what the owners will want to do.

"Fiddlerontheroof and Lostintranslation are in the Gold Cup. Lostintranslation might even drop back to the Ryanair. Fiddler is a strong stayer. We held him back because of the National weights and he will be out in a week or 10 days.

"But this one did it well today. Fluent jumping from the front. We said to Brendan, 'don't hold back, if you jump to the front, don't give it back again'. We don't mind going to the front and Brendan likes it, so we play to our strengths.