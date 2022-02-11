Talking Horses: Paul Nicholls set to prove form is temporary

It's fitting that the name of the first of Paul Nicholls' runners on Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury has the word 'brave' as part of it as backing horses trained by Britain's champion trainer requires plenty of bravery at present.

Having not saddled a runner since Tingle Creek hero Greaneteen trailed in last of five, beaten 74 lengths in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last Sunday, Nicholls runs seven on Saturday with Bravemansgame the first horse pitched into battle.

An impressive winner of the Grade One Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton last time out, Bravemansgame should have enough class to win despite giving away chunks of weight to his opposition in the Betfair Cheltenham Roarcast Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

However, with the yard struggling desperately for form since the turn of the year — Nicholls has saddled just eight winners from 79 runners in Britain and Ireland since New Year's Day — one would have to be more than a little queasy about supporting a short-priced favourite from Team Ditcheat.

Against that, form is temporary, class is permanent and Bravemansgame is clearly the most talented horse in this race. And, if aspirations of victory in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at next month's Cheltenham Festival are to remain realistic, he has to win here.

Should he do so, it will be a timely boost ahead of Clan Des Obeaux's bid to regain the Betfair Denman Chase, a race Nicholls has won 10 times.

Like Bravemansgame, Clan Des Obeaux is clearly the best horse in the contest and the two-time King George hero should be able to get the better of Venetia Williams' Royale Pagaille in this Grade Two race.

Victorious in this race in 2019, Clan Des Obeaux has only run once this season, finishing second to shock winner Tornado Flyer in the King George at Christmas where, like the majority of the field, he weakened late on having gone far too fast in the first half of the race.

In a field of five, this contest looks certain to be run at a more sensible pace and Clan Des Obeaux should have the gears to see off younger rival Royale Pagaille, a horse who himself boasts a decent level of form having won a second Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock last time out.

However, whether he's quite the same force away from Haydock is open to debate.

In Hitman, Nicholls also has a leading contender in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase, the other Grade Two on the card.

Greaneteen's woeful effort at Leopardstown last weekend was hardly an endorsement of the form of the Tingle Creek but, given he was still only a five-year-old at Sandown, the promising Hitman ran well to finish second behind his stablemate on that occasion.

With the current form form of the Nicholls string in mind, Sceau Royal represents a more solid option but Alan King's charge is now 10 and Hitman's younger legs should be able to prevail.

Given the prize money on offer, the Betfair Hurdle has attracted a disappointing turnout of just 14 but it remains an intriguing puzzle.

A case could be made for several but I Like To Move It looks a pretty fair each-way price at odds of 11-1.

He wasn't seen to best effect when last of five behind Jonbon in a steadily-run Ascot Grade Two before Christmas but he went into that race having won his first three starts over hurdles. The fact Nigel Twiston-Davies has won the Betfair Hurdle three times since 2014 provides further encouragement.

The Daily Rewards With Betfair Handicap Hurdle looks pretty tricky but Risk And Roll won impressively at Huntingdon last time out and may be able to defy a 10lb hike.

With Cheltenham in mind, the most informative race of the day is likely to come at Warwick where Britain's two main Arkle Trophy contenders, Edwardstone and Third Time Lucki, clash in the Grade Two Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase.

Third Time Lucki is probably the more talented of the pair but Edwardstone, as he showed when finishing 16 lengths in front of his rival in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown in December, is the more reliable and he can confirm his position as the leading British contender for Arkle glory next month.

Elsewhere at Warwick, Indefatigable should win the Virgin Bet Warwick Mares' Hurdle while Falco Blitz gets the nod in the Virgin Bet Warwick Castle Handicap Chase.