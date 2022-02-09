Willie Mullins and Paul Townend share Fairyhouse treble

Following up a fantastic weekend in Leopardstown, Willie Mullins and stable jockey Paul Townend shared a treble with Dolcito, Tempo Chapter Two, and Heia in Fairyhouse on Wednesday.

In the colours of Sullivan Bloodstock Limited, Dolcita impressed in the opening mares' beginners' chase, producing a faultless display of jumping before readily brushing aside front-runner Carrigeen Lotus turning for home and coasting clear to score by 14 lengths.

“She’s a little dinger to jump,” said Townend. “I was on the ground the first day she schooled after coming back to us and she really caught my eye. It was clear that she knew what she was at. It’s lovely to get a win with her again.”

Mullins added: "I’m sure connections would like to see her go for the mares' chase in Cheltenham, although it would be a big-step-up rom this.”

Tempo Chapter Two provided the middle leg of the Closutton treble when mastering Hollow Sound in the Fairyhouse Rated Novice Hurdle.

“He didn’t look like he was travelling at any stage,” Mullins said. “But Paul said he clicked into gear when he pulled him to the outside at the third last. I’d say that’s his trip and he should improve when he gets better ground in the spring.”

The Honeysuckle colours of Kenny Alexander were carried to victory by Heia, who completed the Mullins-Townend treble in a division of the mares' maiden hurdle, mastering market rival Igraine before staying on to beat See A Stride by five lengths.

“She did it the hard way, giving away the weight and coming back in trip,” commented the champion trainer.

“She seems to be on the right track and I hope she’ll keep improving. Her next race might be the mares' novice at Cheltenham when the trip and better ground should suit her.”

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore were on the mark in the Fairyhouse Easter festival Rated Chase as Full Time Score, in the colours of Chris Jones, dug deep to see off Discorama by a length with Smoking Gun a close third.

“That was great — it was good to see him stick at it so well,” stated De Bromhead. “Chris (Jones) has been very patient with him. And the horse seems to be coming to himself. I think he has a definite preference for going right-handed. So we might consider coming back here for the Irish Grand National.”

Paul Nolan, trainer of runner-up Discorama, enjoyed better luck when Hms Seahorse, also ridden by Bryan Cooper, booked his ticket to the Boodles at Cheltenham by justifying 8-11 favouritism in the Sign Up To Our Newletter 4-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle.

“He has a lovely attitude for a fella that’s still a colt,” declared Nolan. "He looked beaten at the second, but showed a lot of guts. This should give him an ideal weight in the Boodles and he’ll go there with a chance. Better ground should bring improvement.”

Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell doubled up with Gevrey (6-1) in the Discover Meath Handicap Chase and even-money favourite Hide The Evidence in a division of the mares' maiden hurdle.

“The step-up in trip slowed everything down for him,” explained Russell after Gevrey’s battling win. “He jumped great and got into a lovely rhythm. He winged the third last and I didn’t want to disappoint him. But he finished off better than I was expecting — he plugged on when the other came at him.”

Russell had a straight-forward task on Hide The Evidence, closing down free-going market rival Gjoumi before taking command before the second last flight and easing clear to triumph by 21 lengths, prompting the rider to comment: “She’s only coming to herself, and strengthening into a lovely mare.”