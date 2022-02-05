Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell pull off Gold Cup shock with Conflated

Gordon Elliott, Davy Russell and Gigginstown House Stud teamed up to cause a big upset in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, the feature on the opening day of the Dublin Racing festival, and with Conflated, an inexperienced sort at the top level over fences, they achieved it in some style.

There were experienced sorts aplenty in the eight-runner field, including last year’s winner Kemboy, former King George winner Frodon and the reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup champ Minella Indo, but they proved no match for the eight-year-old.

For one of only two runners in the race not to have won a Grade One, it was all rather smooth for Conflated. Russell sat his mount in the slipstream of leader Frodon and he jumped with fluency and moved equally well all the way for the Youghal jockey.

With a prodigious leap at the third-last, the pair took over from Frodon and set about putting the race to bed. Minella Indo and Janidil emerged from the pack as the only credible dangers thereafter, but they never really threatened to get to the leader, who found plenty to give both trainer and jockey a second win in the race.

“I’m very surprised, but Camilla (Sharples) warned me, every step we took when I got on his back, she said ‘I’m keeping the faith this fellow is going to run a big race’, so that gave me confidence going out,” admitted Russell.

“He jumped super, and did everything really, really well. He jumped straight as a die. He can hang a bit, and things like that, but nothing today anyway.”

Explaining the decision to kick for home from a long way out, Russell added: “It was one or the other: I was either gone too soon, or they’ll never catch me. To be fair to the horse, he kept responding. The more they pulled out of him, the more he responded.”

Elliott, who won the race with Delta Work in 2020, was equally thrilled: “Unbelievable. Davy got him into a great rhythm the whole way through the race. I said to Eddie (O’Leary, Gigginstown House Stud) before the race, he’d either win or pull up. He has a massive engine but he’s not very straight-forward.

“He’s a good horse on his day. He’s very hot and cold, and he was hot today, so we’re very happy.

“I’m delighted he won, and it’s great for Gigginstown. They’re big supporters of Cullentra. Obviously, they’re not up in numbers, but hopefully Michael (O’Leary) will enjoy this and might get a few more.”

With every passing winner, the turbulence of last year becomes a more distant memory for Elliott, and he remains grateful to those who have helped him bounce back so quickly from a difficult period.

“If you had told me this time last year that I wouldn’t be in Cheltenham, I’d have laughed at you,” he admitted. “And if you asked me last September, would I have a team of horses like I have now, I’d have laughed at you as well. It’s a testament to the owners I have, the team I have in the yard, and everyone that backs me.”

Minella Indo had to settle for second place, but it was a nice step forward from his previous disappointments this season, and his trainer, Henry de Bromhead, was encouraged as he looked ahead to a return to Cheltenham.

"We're delighted with him,” said the Knockeen trainer. “He jumped really well, and I thought he and Robbie (Power) clicked really well. He stayed on after they sort of quickened away from him. It's lovely to see him back running like he does.

“I think he'll come on again from today. This time of year seems to suit him and he looks to be a better horse when he gets to Cheltenham in March.” Boylesports shaved a point off his Cheltenham Gold Cup odds, to 6-1, while the winner, previously a rank outsider at 66-1, shortened to 12-1.