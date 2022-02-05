Early treble for Willie Mullins at Leopardstown

Three races down, three Grade One events, and a treble for champion trainer Willie Mullins. That was the story of the early exchanges of the opening day of the 2022 Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown, though there were anxious moments before the treble could be confirmed.

Blue Lord was the one to complete the perfect start to the meeting for the Mullins team, but he had to survive a stewards’ enquiry to keep the spoils of the Patrick Ward & Co Solicitors Irish Arkle.

Riviere D’etel was in front and still going well until putting her front legs down in the final fence. That juddering mistake handed the advantage to Blue Lord, who edged across in front of the mare when taking the lead.

A couple clear soon after, he idled in front and had to be ridden out to fend off the renewed effort of Riviere D’etel, which he did by half a length.

“Good performance,” said the winning trainer. “He did what was required. It was a tough race, there was no hiding place there. Plenty of pace from the front, and he jumped well throughout.

“He looked to come under a little pressure turning for home, but once he got him running going to the last, it was just a matter of jumping the last, I thought. I couldn’t fault what he did today. I’m happy enough.

“Paul said once he got in front, he just did what he did in Naas: he idled in front. Between the wind and the crowd here today, you could see him looking around. I was happy with the performance.” Bookmakers Boylesports saw fit to leave the winner at 11-4 for a repeat in the Arkle at Cheltenham, but cut the runner-up to 4-1, from 6-1, and third-placed Saint Sam to 14-1, from 20-1.

Conditions were difficult from the outset, with wind and rain making life tough for all competitors. The Grade One Nathaniel Lacy & Partners €50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff Novice Hurdle kickstarted the weekend and for the eighth time in the last 11 runnings, Mullins was responsible for the winner. This time it was Minella Cocooner, who made all in the hands of Danny Mullins.

The winning rider held on to him as long as possible, even allowing Hollow Games to range upsides going to the second-last. Soon after, however, Mullins asked for more and his mount quickly re-established a clear lead, one he would not relinquish. Runner-up Minella Crooner went into many a notebook as a likely type for the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.

“Great to win a Grade One here and open the festival, and hopefully it will keep going like that,” said Mullins, presciently. “We decided there mightn’t be much pace in the race, just to make it, and Danny was very good on him in front. He got some tremendous jumps from him, and got his breathers after his hurdles, and paced it beautifully. He looks a super jumper.” Mullins wasted no time adding his second, and this time it was stable jockey Paul Townend in the plate as he guided Vauban to an impressive victory in the Grade One Racing TV €12 Per Month This Weekend Only Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Amongst those that raced a touch keenly through the early stages, he impressed with the way he was able to mount his challenge from the turn for home.

Townend pushed him ahead going down to the last and he ran on well to put a first dent in the hurdling career of Fil Dor. Third-placed Il Etait Temps, a stablemate of the winner who was making her hurdling and Irish debut, also ran a race which promised a huge future.

“Tremendous to win another Grade One,” said Mullins. “His form, after his run in Punchestown, looked very good. I just thought if Paul got him jumping today, he could improve hugely on his Punchestown form, which he did. A good horse (Pied Piper) won at Punchestown, and we’re delighted he won today, that he put it all together, and it was a nice way to win his maiden.

“We thought he was a nice horse before we bought him. He proved that he was a serious Flat horse, and we just had to teach him how to jump, and we eventually got around to that. I don’t know do many horses break their maiden in a Grade One, so it’s a great achievement by him.”