Dundalk report: In-form Adams Barbour completes quick double

Adams Barbour again proved his liking for Dundalk’s polytrack and followed-up Wednesday’s win over six furlongs in the Winter Series Awards At Dundalk Stadium Handicap last night.

The Lee Smyth-trained five-year-old, re-united with Chris Hayes, broke smartly, got a lead from top-weight Primo Uomo and then came through strongly to beat Eglish by two and. a quarter lengths, recording his seventh win at Dundalk and defying a 7lb. penalty for Wednesday’s win and a career-high mark of 77.

“Improvement keeps coming and he’s surprising us as we go,” admitted winning trainer Smyth.

“He has kept flourishing here and I don’t know where he’ll stop.

“He’s a bit tricky, but Chris gets on well with him and he’s been a great servant. He used to make the running every day, but he’s not a one-trick pony.

“There’s a rated race here next week, or we might freshen him up and wait. I’m not ruling out having a go at big pots up the Curragh later in the year.”

Another polytrack specialist, No Trouble, recorded her fifth win at this track when taking the BetVictor Casino Handicap, providing Seamus Heffernan with his first success of 2022 and providing trainer John McConnell with the first leg of a 152/1 Friday night double.

No trouble held the late challenge of favourite Dances With Stars by a half-length. Heffernan commented: “He’s gone up a lot, but I hope this isn’t his limit.

“He’s a No Nay Never that stays, a genuine, sound horse.”

But there was sting-in-the-tail for Heffernan, who received an 11-day whip ban (using his whip over shoulder height), which will see him miss the start of the turf season late next month.

Apprentice Hugh Horgan, rider of runner-up Dances With Stars, was handed a six-day whip ban.

McConnell’s double was completed when Kartayaz won the first division of the 45-65 handicap over an extended ten furlongs, foiling veteran Munfallet.

Kartayaz was ridden by his trainer’s son Cillian, a student of Actuarial Mathematics in DCU, who was riding out his 10lb. claim but he too incurred the wrath of the Stewards and picked-up a six-day whip ban.

Teenager Sean Bowen had a night to remember, completing his first double, on Fox Leicester and Duirango and, in doing so, following McConnell’s example, recorded his third success and ended his 10lb. claim.

Fox Leicester, who bumped into an in-form Power Dive last time out, captured the second division of the 45-65 handicap, slipping clear before holding Arctic Blaze by two lengths.