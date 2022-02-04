Talking Horses: Riviere D’etel can give Gordon Elliott first Irish Arkle win

A host of potential and established stars will strut their stuff at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown this weekend with no less than eight Grade One contests down for decision.

And while it stands as a top-class meeting in its own right, the fact five of last year’s Leopardstown winners went on to follow up at the Cheltenham Festival a month later illustrates its importance as a form guide for what may unfold in March.

Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors ‘€50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff’ Novice Hurdle, Saturday 1.05pm

Gordon Elliott looks set for a super Saturday and Hollow Games is fancied to get the better of stablemate Minella Crooner in the first Grade One of the weekend.

Hollow Games surrendered his unbeaten record when third to Ginto, another stablemate, in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle at Naas last time out but he will have two furlongs further to travel and that should really suit.

Selection: Hollow Games

Spring Juvenile Hurdle, Saturday 1.35pm

This promises to be quite the battle between Elliott’s Fil Dor and the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban. Unbeaten in three starts this season, Fil Dor shares antepost favouritism for the Triumph Hurdle with stablemate Pied Piper and his seven-length Grade Two victory over course and distance at Christmas was mightily impressive.

Vauban was turned over at odds of 4-9 at Punchestown on his first start for Mullins on New Year’s Eve but the horse that beat him by a half-length was the aforementioned Pied Piper, a horse who toyed with opposition at Cheltenham last Saturday.

An epic battle awaits but Fil Dor can emerge with reputation enhanced and his unbeaten record intact.

Selection: Fil Dor

Irish Arkle Novice Chase, Saturday 2.10pm

In the search to find a supersub to fill the Ferny Hollow-shaped hole on his Cheltenham team, Willie Mullins runs three of the six runners, the Closutton team headed by Blue Lord.

A decent hurdler, Blue Lord has won his two starts over fences impressively and looks the pick of the Mullins trio.

However, Riviere D’etel has looked the part over fences too, winning her first three starts over the larger obstacles before finding only Ferny Hollow too good at Christmas in a race where the front two pulled a long way clear.

Riviere D’etel’s sex allowance wasn’t enough on that occasion but it might just swing this contest in her favour and give Elliott a first Irish Arkle win.

Selection: Riviere D’etel (Nap)

Irish Gold Cup, Saturday 3.15pm

It’s a strange thing to say about a race featuring the reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup holder and a recent King George winner but this is an intriguing Irish Gold Cup rather than a top-class one.

Minella Indo will surely show more than he did when pulled up in the King George at Christmas but his record away from Cheltenham is more miss than hit and one suspects connections will be happy with an encouraging run in defeat ahead of his defence of his Cheltenham crown.

British raider Frodon looks sure to go close but this might just be the day Asterion Forlonge finally puts it all together. He looked destined to play a big part in the John Durkan when unseating Bryan Copper three fences from home and he may not have been a beaten docket when falling at the last in the King George.

He’s definitely better going right-handed but he did win a Grade one on this card two years ago and if he manages to get around, he’ll be a massive danger to all.

Selection: Asterion Forlonge

Ladbrokes Novice Chase, Sunday 1.20pm

He won’t be much of a price but given the magnificence of his chasing debut at Christmas it’s no surprise that bookmakers are running scared of Galopin Des Champs.

Everything about that performance oozed class and a repeat of that display will ensure he rocks up as one of the Irish bankers at Cheltenham. It’s early days but he could be very special.

Selection: Galopin Des Champs

Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, Sunday 1.50pm

Having disappointed at Sandown and missed a Christmas engagement following a late setback, Sunday is D-Day for the fragile Chacun Pour Soi, a test he simply must pass if he is to be a credible threat to Shishkin and Energumene in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

However, he has won the last two renewals of this DRF contest and the confident expectation is that he will complete the hat-trick this weekend. Now aged 10, he may struggle to beat his top-class younger rivals at Cheltenham but he should prevail here.

Selection: Chacun Pour Soi

Irish Champion Hurdle, Sunday 3pm

The star attraction of the whole weekend, Honeysuckle will surely add yet another top-level success to her most glittering of CVs by winning a third Irish Champion Hurdle.

It’s fair to say that the Champion Hurdle division is not especially deep at present but that reality should not detract from the sustained brilliance of this magnificent, unbeaten mare. Having been denied the rapturous reception she deserved at Leopardstown and Cheltenham last year, expect the roof to come off when she returns to the winner’s enclosure.

Selection: Honeysuckle

Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle, Sunday 3.35pm

The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is shaping up to be a crackerjack and Sir Gerhard can strengthen his claims for the Cheltenham Festival opener with victory here.

Last year’s Champion Bumper hero got off the mark over hurdles at Christmas and it’ll be a big disappointment if he fails to follow up on his return to Leopardstown. A Supreme featuring Sir Gerhard, stablemate Dysart Dynamo, Constitution Hill and Jonbon would be nothing short of epic. That’s for the future.

For now, let’s just enjoy this weekend on its own merits.

Selection: Sir Gerhard (NB)