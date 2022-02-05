Weekend racing tips: Asterion Forlonge may reward leap of faith

Take a chance on Asterion Forlonge to get his act together and prove himself in Grade One company in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins, seeking a 12th win in the race, is mounting a four-pronged challenge, spearheaded by last year’s winner Kemboy, a close third behind Galvin and A Plus Tard in the Savills, over this course and distance, at Christmas.

A winner of four Grade One events, Kemboy is the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend and has an obvious chance.

But, two years younger, Asterion Forlonge remains a horse of immense potential, capable of success at the top level, if he sorts out his jumping quirks.

The grey finished in the frame in three Grade One novice contests last season and ended his campaign by winning a novice handicap, off 142, at the Punchestown Festival.

Jumping is the grey’s problem, as we witnessed when he unseated regular partner Bryan Cooper three form home in the John Durkan at Punchestown, when apparently travelling strongly alongside Allaho.

Last time out, he ran a tremendous race in the King George at Kempton, coming through to chase stable-companion Tornado Flyer before falling at the final obstacle, when he would have had Frodon behind him.

Supporting Asterion Forlonge, particularly in this company, is a leap of faith. But he has the potential to make his mark at Grade One level and is a hopeful choice.

Robbie Power takes over in the saddle from Rachael Blackmore on Minella Indo, who outpointed A Plus Tard in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Minella Indo finished fourth to Kemboy in this race last year, was third behind Frodon in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase on his seasonal debut and flopped in the King George last time, when pulled up.

But that Kempton form might be misleading as Frodon and Minella Indo took each other on from the start and, ultimately, paid the price. Better is expected from both horses here with Frodon, winner of the 2019 Ryanair, expected to be suited by the Leopardstown track.

On a star-studded weekend, which includes eight Grade One contests, reigning champion hurdle heroine Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore will be the star attractions in tomorrow’s Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.

Unbeaten in 13 races, Henry de Bromhead’s mare won a third Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse on her seasonal debut, looking better than ever.

And, facing just four rivals, she’s impossible to oppose, with Zanahiyr, beaten a neck by Sharjah in the Matheson over this course and distance at Christmas, likely to chase her home.

Unsurprisingly, Willie Mullins should be the man to follow in the Grade One novice action, with the likes of Blue Lord, Galopin Des Champs and Sir Gerhard while Chacun Pour Soi, a major flop in the Tingle Creek on his seasonal bow in December, will be expected to bounce back and complete a hat-trick in tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.