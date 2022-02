A dual course and distance winner, Royal Scholar might defy a career high mark in tonight’s Dundalk finale, the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap.

Sarah Lynam’s charge, a son of Slade Power, scored over course and distance off a lowly mark of 52 back in October. But, a late developer, he has progressed nicely since then, finishing second to Take My Hand in November before disappointing in mid-December when he blew his chance at the start, rearing when the stalls opened before finishing eighth behind Mulgrave, a performance which attracted the attention of the stewards.

Last time, Royal Scholar bounced back to winning form, beating Persian Wolf (has prospects in today’s 5.00.) convincingly by a length and a half two weeks ago.

Raised 6lb to a mark of 66, Royal Scholar faces a tougher task this time but, open to further improvement and with Shane Crosse, who has partnered him to both wins, on board again, he should prove a tough nut to crack.

If he makes a quick reappearance following Wednesday’s gutsy win over six furlongs, Lee Smyth’s Adams Barbour should make a bold bid to follow-up, stepping up in class, in the opening Winter Series Awards At Dundalk Handicap.

Adams Barbour is now a six-time winner on the polytrack, having scored off 70 on Wednesday, when keeping Company Keeping at bay by three-quarters of a length.

The five-year-old has triumphed four times over today’s trip, five furlongs, and, although he has never won in this grade (0-85), he was narrowly beaten by Brushwork, at this level, last month, two days before reappearing to score in a 45-65 handicap.

With his 7lb penalty for Wednesday’s win, Adams Harbour is now racing off 77 and faces the most difficult test of his career. But he remains in tip-top shape and should go close again under Chris Hayes. Top-weight Primo Uomo looks the chief threat.

Selections

John Ryan

3.55 Adams Harbour (NB)

4.30 Dalvey

5.00 Persian Wolf

5.30 Fox Leicester

6.00 Clarinbridge

6.30 Gold Wing

7.00 Knightlaila

7.30 Royal Scholar (Nap)

Next best

3.55 Primo Uomo

4.30 Dances With Stars

5.00 Munfallet

5.30 Arctic Blaze

6.00 The Pargey Bee

6.30 Giuliana

7.00 Havana Pearl

7.30 Koybig