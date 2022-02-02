Dundalk report: Beauty Amazed gets Ger Lyons off the mark for the year

Gelded since his last run, when a beaten favourite at this venue in November, Beauty Amazed gave Ger Lyons his first win of 2022 when landing the Dundalk Stadium Maiden in Dundalk on Wednesday.

Ridden by Gary Carroll, the More Than Ready gelding tracked the leaders, went to the front with less than two furlongs to race and stayed on nicely to beat a pair of promising debutants, Zeydar and Grimsby Town, by a length and a short-head.

“He’s a nice horse and we always felt that he’d appreciate that sort of trip (an extended mile and a quarter),” said Shane Lyons.

“This extra race popped up for him last week and was ideal for him.

“There’s nothing left for him here, so we’ll keep him ticking over and wait for the grass. He’s a fine big horse and should keep improving and develop into a nice handicapper.”

A standing-dish at Dundalk, Lee Smyth’s Adams Barbour won for the sixth time on the polytrack when landing the concluding 45-70 six-furlong handicap under apprentice Luke McAteer.

“Luke gave him a great ride,” declared Smyth, who admitted: “He’s done a lot more than we ever expected and is a fantastic horse to have. He’s in again on Friday, in a better-class race, with Chris Hayes down to ride him, but we’re under no pressure to run him. That said, if he’s happy and well, he’ll be back. Last time he won, he had been second two days previously, so we’ll see how he is.”

The Gordon Elliott-trained Business completed a hat-trick when taking the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium Handicap, holding the challenge of Rockys Dream by a length.

The five-year-old Siyouni gelding has looked progressive and Declan McDonogh, having completed a personal double, said: “He’s quick out of the gates and puts you in a lovely position. He travelled away well and, to be honest, I never had a moment’s worry. He’s a nice, progressive horse.”

The Irishinjuredjockeys.com Maiden went to 5/2 second favourite Sunwalk, representing the Slatterys and belatedly getting off the mark at the eighth attempt.

In front soon after half-way, the towering Vadamos gelding kept going for Andy Slattery (Junior) to hold Jaafel by a neck, prompting Brian Slattery to state: “It’s happened at last! He has always show us more at home than he’s produced on the track.

“But he’s very big and might just be improving with age. He’s won and I hope he’ll progress. He’ll jump a hurdle at some stage.”

Ciara Flynn has struck-up a tremendous partnership with Power Drive, trained by her father Paul and the seven-year-old has been singularly responsible for her riding out her 10lb. claim as he struck for the third time in four runs, in the first division of the (45-65) DundalkStadium.com Handicap.

“Ciara gets a right tune out of him,” declared a jubilant trainer and father. “He’s had a few issues, but he’s doing everything right at the moment. He was rated 76 at his best, but I’d say this was a career best winning performance. He’s well-handicapped over hurdles, but would need quick ground.”

Jimmy Coogan, whose string has been in fine form in recent weeks, provided Declan McDonogh with the first leg of a double, when French Company came from off the pace to master Hidden Land and then hold that rival’s renewed challenge by a half-length in the second division of the this event.

Coogan stated: “He was unlucky the last day, coming from a long way back. But he won well today and, with a bit of luck, might win again.”

Pat Martin saddled Mna Na Mhi (Mikey Sheehy) to take the five-furlong View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Maiden at the expense of Hypernova.