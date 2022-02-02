Dundalk tips: Step up in trip should suit Haroya

A once-raced Golden Horn filly, from the family of dual Derby-winner Harzand, Haroya might get off the mark in the Dundalk Stadium Maiden in Dundalk.

Trained by Dermot Weld, Haroya made her debut in a one-mile fillies maiden in Cork back in September and, sent off at 11/2, she shaped with plenty of promise.

She was given a kind introduction to racing by champion-jockey Colin Keane, settled in mid-division before threatening to become involved from over two furlongs out and plugging on to finish eighth, beaten six and a half lengths, behind Trevaunance, who went on to finish fourth in a Group 3 at the Curragh. Haroya is bred to improve significantly as a three-year-old. The step-up to an extended mile and a quarter should suit her Aad, with Chris Hayes on board, she has obvious claims in a maiden in which the. Ger Lyons-trained Beauty Amazed looks the obvious threat. This son of More Than Ready, sixth in a Leopardstown maiden on his debut in October, then started favourite for a mile maiden here in November, finishing less than four lengths fourth to subsequent winner In Ecstasy. Gelded since then, Beauty Amazed is a realistic threat to the Rosewell House filly. Although beaten by a 59-rated rival (Daintree) in a rated event last time, the Joseph O'Brien-trained Hypernova has bene found a golden opportunity to open his account in the five-furlong View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Maiden. Dundalk John Ryan 1.30 Hypernova 2.00 Mutadaawel 2.30 Nudge The Judge 3.00 Haroya (Nap) 3.30 Happywifehappylife 4.00 Bright Glory 4.35 Business 5.10 Sunset Nova Next best 1.30 Twilight Man 2.00 Power Drive 2.30 French Company 3.00 Haroya 3.30 Gold Wing 4.00 Sir Dotti 4.35 Ajax Tavern 5.10 Adams Barbour