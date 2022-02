A costly faller on his Irish debut at Leopardstown, State Man duly delivered when justifying 1/7 favouritism in the Follow Limerick racecourse On Twitter Maiden Hurdle in Limerick, delivering the second leg of doubles for Willie Mullins and Richie Deegan.

Always handy, the Doctor Dino gelding, in the familiar Al Boum Photo colours of the Donnellys, was in front from the third and, asked to pick-up going to the second last, forged clear to beat Plains Indian by 12 lengths.