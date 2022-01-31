Punchestown report: Kilcruit and Classic Getaway get back to winning ways

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend completed a short-priced double with high-profile performers Kilcruit and Classic Getaway in Punchestown on Monday.

“We set out to do what he did and I’m not sure we learned anything new about him — he gallops and jumps,” was the champion trainer’s summing-up of 1-5 shot Kilcruit’s all-the-way win in the opening Punchestown.com Maiden Hurdle.

A Grade One-winning bumper performer, Kilcruit had been beaten at odds-on on his two previous outings over hurdles but produced a straight-forward performance here, with only Brendan Duke’s Bold Approach close enough to pose any threat. But, when Paul Townend asked Kilcruit to open up after the second last, he soon drew clear and came home an easy 21-length winner.

Mullins added: “He did everything efficiently, although he had no company to help him focus on his jumping. I think we’ll keep him at the minimum trip. He’ll go for the Supreme Novices’ and is hardly likely run again before then.”

Asked if the first-time tongue-tie was an a significant addition for Kilcruit, he responded, “I think it is.”

The Closutton double was completed when £570,000 (€682,630) purchase Classic Getaway, in the colours of Cheveley Park Stud, justified 1-3 favouritism in the Festival Hospitality Maiden Hurdle, taking over from Prevaricate turning for home but having to be driven out by Paul Townend to beat The Waltzer by four and three-quarter lengths.

Mullins acknowledged: “That was a very workmanlike performance. The (first-time) hood had the desired effect — it might even have settled him too much — and I’m not sure if we’ll use it again.

“The ground is more testing than it looks out there and our fella has had a good blow. He was lazy in front.

“He certainly won’t be coming back in trip. He’s in both the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham and we’ll see nearer the time which direction we’ll go with him.”

Mullins saddled favourite Take Tea for the Punchestown Members Club Mares Maiden Hurdle but, following a blunder at the second last, she dropped away tamely as teenager Sam Ewing, already making a huge impact since turning his sights to National Hunt action, brought 40-1 shot Rock On cassie, trained by his boss Gordon Elliott, with a well-timed challenge to collar front-running Copper Nation close home.

“It’s nice for Sam – that’s his first winner for us over jumps and he’s getting better every day,” said Elliott. “She’s a fun horse and will jump a fence in time.”

The Elliott-trained top-weight Doctor Churchill (Rob James) had earlier gone close in the Festival Tickets On Sale Now 4-Y-0 Handicap Hurdle, failing by a neck to concede 17lb to the Brian Hamilton-trained Justicialism (Shane Fitzgerald), a first winner for owner Norman Houston.

Captain Conby, winner of a course and distance maiden hurdle for Eamonn ‘Dusty’ Sheehy and a faller on his handicap debut here last month, cruised to an easy win in the Bar One Racing Rated Novice Hurdle, winning under an ultra-cool ride from Kevin Sexton by a length and a quarter from Bois De Clamart.

“I think he’s a very good horse, with plenty of improvement to come,” said Sheehy. “I thought he was off a very good mark and he won well. He’s being trained to progress and progress. All we need with him is a bit of luck. I think he’s definitely a graded horse and it’s hard to know where he’ll take us.”

Kevin Sexton completed a double when partnering the David Dunne-trained Round The Buoy (20-1) to a clearcut victory in the first division of the (80-95) Punchestown Handicap Hurdle over just short of three miles.