Limerick tips: Feyan should prove hard to beat on hurdling return

On a day when Willie Mullins should strike with a couple of hotpots, the Robert Tyner-trained Feyan is napped to follow-up a recent success at Punchestown in a division of the Limerick Racecourse Handicap Hurdle on Tuesday.

This seven-year-old mare hasn’t run over hurdles since scoring at Cork in December 2020. But she proved when scooting home in a handicap chase at Punchestown two weeks ago that she’s in fine fettle.

Feyan had shaped with some promise behind Brandy Harbour in Naas on her previous start and, with Jack Foley on board in Punchestown, she came through to lead turning for home before powering clear to beat Be My Dream by 18 lengths.

Running off 90 that day, Feyan got a 13lb hike from the handicapper, taking her to a career-high mark of 103. But, back over hurdles on Tuesday, she’s running off 93 and should take plenty of beating, her task being boosted by the 7lb claim of Shane O’Callaghan.

Not many contenders for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham have had their prep run on Greenmount’s inside track.

But Willie Mullins is sending his highly-regarded State Man for the Limerick On Twitter Maiden Hurdle. And the Doctor Dino gelding, having only his third start and sure to be sent off at long odds-on, is very difficult to oppose.

State Man chased home Busselton (a three-time winner over fences since joining Joseph O’Brien) on his only start in France, in a juvenile hurdle at Auteuil in May 2020.

A tall reputation preceded his Irish debut, in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown on St Stephen’s Day and, backed into 8-13, he was a close third, travelling strongly and poised to challenge, when he crashed out at the second last flight in a race won by Watch House Cross.

He reportedly sustained some facial injuries on that occasion. But the fact that Mullins is running him back five weeks later is a positive. And Richie Deegan should have a straight-forward task guiding him to victory.

Mullins runs both La Prima Donna and Mi Lighthouse, second and third behind classy stablemate Dinoblue at Clonmel four weeks ago, in the BetVictor Opportunity Mares Maiden Hurdle.

And La Prima Donna, in first-time cheekpieces, is expected to confirm that form by taking a significant step forward from the Clonmel race, when she was sent off 5-2 second favourite. She looked quite green on that occasion and should have learned plenty from the experience.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

1.10 Sevenna Star

1.40 Owl Creek Bridge

2.10 Feyan (Nap)

2.40 La Prima Donna

3.10 State Man

3.40 Lesssaidthebetter

4.10 Fair Minded

4.40 Saylavee

Next best

1.10 Free Nelson

1.40 Ask Blossomfort

2.10 Missiee

2.40 Mi Lighthouse

3.10 True Faith

3.40 Sienne D’or

4.10 Five Buttons

4.40 Black Bamboo