Punchestown tips: Take Tea can build on promising debut 

On a day when Willie Mullins should dominate the maiden hurdle action in Punchestown, Take Tea should be the best-priced of his three likely winners.

The champion trainer and stable jockey Paul Townend will be expected to click with Kilcruit and Classic Getaway. But it will be Mark Walsh who partners Take Tea for JP McManus in the Punchestown Members Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

This Flemensfirth mare impressed on her debut in a Naas bumper in December of 2020, bolting up by 11 lengths from Feddans. And, in her only subsequent outing of last season, she was not disgraced when filling sixth spot behind stable-companion Grangee in a Grade Two mares’ event at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February.

Take Tea made her seasonal and hurdling debut at Naas in mid-December where she was a real eye-catcher before fading late on after a couple of minor mistakes to finish fifth behind stablemate Brandly Love.

A first-time hood should help Take Tea settle today and, likely to strip fitter than on her seasonal bow, Mark Walsh’s mount should take plenty of beating.

Although a beaten odds-on favourite on his first two starts over hurdles, Kilcruit should open his account over flights in the opening Punchestown.com Maiden Hurdle.

A three-time bumper winner, including a Grade One at Punchestown, Kilcruit was turned over at 1-14 on his hurdling bow in Cork, outpointed by Largy Debut.

And, tried over two and a half miles at Leopardstown, he apparently failed to get home when filling third spot behind Journey With Me and subsequent winner Minella Crooner.

Kilcruit is dropping back to two miles today, with a first-time tongue-tie being tried. He should make amends for his two recent defeats.

Classic Getaway cost £570,000 following his point-to-point success at Borris House before recording an impressive racecourse debut win at Tipperary in May.

He made a start over hurdles in a hot conditions event in Clonmel four weeks ago and, although beaten at slight odds-on, he ran a solid race to chase home stablemate Cash Back, a 156-rated chaser.

Fresh and keen on that occasion, Classic Getaway will have the aid of a hood today and, dropping into maiden company, in the Festival Hospitality Maiden Hurdle, is very difficult to oppose.

Gordon Elliott, who houses the season’s two best juvenile hurdlers in Fil Dor and Pied Piper, should take the Festival Tickets On Sale Now 4-Y-0 Handicap Hurdle with top-weight Doctor Churchill, a winner at Limerick over Christmas, helped by the 7lb claim of Rob James.