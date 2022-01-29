Talking Horses: Another super Saturday beckons for Nicky Henderson

The early weeks of 2022 have been productive ones for Nicky Henderson with the recent Saturday exploits of Constitution Hill, Mister Fisher, Jonbon, and Shishkin ensuring an absence of January blues at Seven Barrows.

Another super Saturday seems likely for the Henderson team as Champ should justify his position as ante-post favourite for the Stayers’ Hurdle by winning the Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle while the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase looks a great opportunity for Chantry House to bounce back from a woeful effort in the King George last time out.

Champ strengthened his Stayers’ Hurdle claims without leaving his box on Thursday as Klassical Dream flopped at odds of 1-3 when fourth in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park. As a consequence, Willie Mullins’ charge is now as big as 6-1 with Champ as short as 2-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Champ is also still in the Gold Cup mix but the fact connections’ are running him in the Cleeve Hurdle rather than the Cotswold Chase on Festival Trials Day is a pretty clear indication as to their thinking in terms of March.

That looks a sensible call as, while he did rally to snatch an unlikely victory in the RSA Novices’ Chase at the 2020 Festival, Champ never really convinced over fences.

He looked far more comfortable back over the smaller obstacles at Ascot last month, defying a 274-day absence to win the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle.

A repeat of that effort in today’s weaker contest should make him impossible to beat and ensure he’ll go to the Cheltenham Festival as that rarest of things: A British-trained favourite for one of the biggest races of the week.

While connections’ will be looking for more of the same from Champ, they’ll be hoping Chantry House can show far more than he did in the King George, a race in which he was backed into 3-1 favouritism before being pulled up a long way from home, a wise move that spared him an even more gruelling race.

He was thrown into the deep end on that occasion and sank without trace in a race run at an insane gallop for the get-go. He should be far more at ease today and it should be remembered that before his Kempton no-show Chantry House had won his previous four starts with two of those wins coming at Grade One level.

The King George aside, Chantry House has a progressive profile and, while the Cotswold Chase has historically been a graveyard for favourites, he should get his career back on track today.

Henderson also has strong claims in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle where Balco Coastal will be looking to make it three from three over hurdles.

However, I Am Maximus, another exciting Henderon novice hurdler, was thwarted by the imposing Hillcrest at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and Henry Daly’s charge may be able to repeat the feat today and stretch his unbeaten record over obstacles to four in the process.

The Grade Three Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase looks one of the toughest puzzles of the day but the consistent Jacamar got the better of Mister Coffey to win at Kempton last month and represents decent each-way value.

The Sky Bet Handicap Chase is the main event at Doncaster and the teak-tough Midnight Shadow should go well for Sue Smith.

The selection won the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November and ran another cracker when third behind Coole Cody in the Racing Post Gold Cup and another big effort can be anticipated. Odds of 10-1 make him an appealing each-way proposition.

Elsewhere at Doncaster, the Paul Nicholls-trained Miranda — a gutsy winner at Ludlow last time out — is hard to oppose in the Grade Two Sky Bet Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle while Irish raider Mahler Mission may be able to land the spoils in the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle.