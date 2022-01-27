Gowran Park report: Darragh O'Keeffe and Longhouse Poet win in front of bumper Thyestes crowd

There was a little late uneasiness around Longhouse Poet’s place in the market for the Goffs Thyestes Chase, run in front of a crowd of 8,500 at Gowran Park, but those who partook in the gamble earlier in the week or didn’t lose faith as he eased to 9-1, were rewarded in fine style.

Ridden by rising star Darragh O’Keeffe and trained by Martin Brassil, whose most recent runner in the race was 2005 winner and subsequent Aintree National winner Numbersixvalverde, the eight-year-old lacked handicap experience but it was not evident in his performance.

Never far off the pace, he joined the leaders a long way out and when former Grade One-winning novice Franco De Port mounted a challenge in the straight, a real set-to ensued.

"On top of the world."



The latter had momentum going to the last and looked as though he might prevail, but O’Keeffe and Longhouse Poet gave everything from the back of the last and they got on top late on to win by three parts of a length, with Mister Fogpatches third, just ahead of Diol Ker, the quartet considerably clear of the remainder, headed by the fast-finishing Ontheropes.

“He got a good start, and Darragh said he never missed a beat,” said Brassil. “He was always able to take him back and give him a breather.

“I would have said he was more effective on heavy ground, but he seemed to handle that. He just really enjoyed it today. He came alive when he came into the ring, he was really fresh and bright in himself. When horses are healthy and well, they don’t take a lot of training.

“It’s only his second run in a handicap, but he came from a good school. Derek O’Connor schooled him in his point to point, so I didn’t have to do too much schooling.”

Reflecting on Numbersixvalverde’s win in the race 17 years ago, Brassil added: “That’s the last time I had a runner in it. They’re great races to win, these historic races, won by some great horses going back the years – Numbersixvalverde included in that. If this fella can do half of what some of those did, we’ll have some good days with him.” In less than three months, he may get the opportunity to further emulate his former stablemate by running in the Aintree Grand National, though the Irish equivalent is also on the cards.

The highlight of the undercard was the Grade Two John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle, and it continued a fine week for the Fahey family as Peter emulated brother Paul’s Grade Two success from Sunday at Thurles by landing these spoils with Royal Kahala.

Odds-on favourite Klassical Dream led from an early stage and held sway all the way to the turn for home for the final time. However, he came under pressure shortly afterwards and the strong-travelling Royal Kahala soon took over.

Outsider Home By The Lee made a real race of it, but the winner, who seemed to really appreciate the step up to three miles for the first time, found plenty for pressure to win well.

“It was a brilliant performance,” said Fahey. “I had been expecting her to run a big race today. She had been working well at home, and she’s a filly we always thought an awful lot of.

“If you go back through her form, her bad run was in Cheltenham last year, and she was lame after it. We were always keen to step her up in trip because her jumping is just a little bit slow and when they’re going that gear quicker over two and a half on nicer ground, she’s inclined to make the odd mistake.

“But she jumped well today. I’m not saying after that, that she’s definitely going to go to the Stayers’ Hurdle, we’ll see closer to the day. If the ground was very soft in Cheltenham on the first day, she could go to the Mares’ Hurdle. We’ll keep all options open. I wouldn’t run her on good ground over there, she’d want a bit of soft in it.”

The opener provided a landmark first success over timber for jockey Charlie O’Dwyer, riding for his father, Conor. Partnering the lightly raced Uncle Gerhard, who was having his second run in a handicap, he settled him out the back and let the race unfold before steering him through the pack and onto victory over The Toothpicker, who was ridden similarly.

Willie Mullins got off the mark for the day when Glengouly took the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Ladies’ Auction Maiden Hurdle under Jody Townend. Some room for improvement remains in his jumping, but the 2-1 favourite, who was still going well up to the point of his departure in a maiden at Limerick over Christmas, did enough to see off market rival Sam’s Choice.

Jockey Richie Condon has had an eventful 12 months which went from the highs of winning races at the Dublin Racing and Cheltenham Festivals as well as a Grade One in Belmont in September and the Grade One American Grand National in October, to suffering a fall which resulted in a serious injury which knocked him out of stride until his recent return to action.

In three rides since his return, he brought his tally to two wins when bringing the Louise Lyons-trained Kells Priory with a terrific late rush to take the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

Said Condon: “I’m pinching myself now – it’s my third ride back and my second winner. It’s great, and to win for a local yard is fantastic.

“I was in a back brace for three months, but thankfully it’s all healed now. It’s going well and hopefully it will continue. I still have seven or eight winners left on my 7lb claim, and I can claim off a light weight, so hopefully that might be of some use to someone.” In the absence of market rival You Raised Me Up, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Coeur Sublime was a very short price to get off the mark over fences in the Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants Beginners’ Chase, and he duly made light of the task for Rachael Blackmore.

Owner Rich Ricci may have given the game away about Mercurey when interviewed last weekend, but the newcomer, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Patrick, lived up to all expectations with a terrific performance in the P J Foley Memorial Bumper.

In front from the outset and ridden with utmost confidence, he quickened up in superb style to go clear of the well-regarded Tiger Bay Queen. The Champion Bumper at Cheltenham is not necessarily on the agenda, as Mullins is keen to nurture the exciting prospect.