Martin Brassil brings firepower to Thyestes Chase once more

Forty-five years ago this month, on New Year’s Day, Martin Brassil began working for legendary Curragh trainer, Mick O’Toole, having travellled from his native Newmarket-on-Fergus the day before. He has never left the famed plains.

Twenty-eight years ago this month, he saddled his first runner as a conditioner, having been forced to take out a licence after a bad fall precipitated the conclusion of his riding career.

Seventeen years ago this month — Thursday, to be exact — he enjoyed what was at that point, the most significant success of his career when saddling Numbersixvalverde to win the Goffs Thyestes Chase under 19-year-old Niall ‘Slippers’ Madden, who remains the only amateur pilot to win the historic contest.

Numbersixvalverde went on to add the Irish Grand National and most gloriously of all, the English Grand National at Aintree to the CV.

Brassil memorably did a wonderful job with Nickname around that time too. The French-bred was an oddity in National Hunt racing in that he was an entire, who would go on to sire elite operators such as Frodon, Cyrname, and Yala Enki.

Not having been separated from his boyish enthusiasm for life meant Nickname could be difficult to handle, to say the least, but thanks to the horsemanship of Brassil and jockey Conor O’Dwyer, he was a revelation before injury called a premature halt to his racing career, scoring in eight graded contests at the highest level.

In 2019, Brassil ticked another important box when City Island flew up the Cheltenham hill to score in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, a victory that was all the sweeter for the fact that he was able to deliver for loyal patrons Seán and Bernardine Mulryan, who also sponsored the race.

It is a serious roll of honour for a man who has never had a large string of horses. But give him the firepower, and he will deliver.

Already this term, Brassil has 12 winners from just 55 runners. That is a 22% strike rate that betters anything he has achieved before and is frankly phenomenal.

Only once before has he managed a dozen winners in a season and this time, he is there with a quarter of the season remaining.

Tomorrow could be the day he sets a new mark and wouldn’t it be fitting if it were to be in the Thyestes Chase once more? According to the layers, he has a fantastic chance and the Mulryans’ Longhouse Poet has hardened into favouritism to claim the €60,000 pot.

“The Thyestes Chase is a fabulous race,” notes Brassil. “There’s no hiding place in it. It’s a good, tough, gruelling, three-mile chase. The best horse always wins. There’s no hard-luck stories.”

When Numbersixvalverde took his chance, it was just his second handicap run but it was the ideal examination given that the trainer had mapped out a career in the major staying handicaps, and particularly the Grand Nationals, for him.

“Even as a three-mile hurdler he was finding it hard, that he’d be tapped for a bit of pace and then he’d be staying on from the back of the second-last. I always felt chasing would just slow things down for him and give him a chance to be involved. And then when he went further than three, he had plenty of strength.” He has fond memories of that great occasion in 2005.

“He beat Kymandjen a short head but everyone thought Kymandjen had won. It was very funny. I was sure. I shook hands with Paul Nolan. I was delighted to have a horse run so well in it anyway.

“I didn’t realise it at the time but Kevin Manning, who’d be a good friend of mine, he was on the phone to (his wife) Úna, who said, ‘Martin’s horse is in a photo finish, it looks like he just got beat.’ He said, ‘What side was he on?’ She said, ‘Far side.’ ‘Oh,’ he said. ‘He won so.’ And he was right!

“Numbersix was always a fairly proficient jumper. Before he ever jumped a hurdle, I sent him down to Enda Bolger. I remember talking to John Thomas (McNamara), Lord rest him. He said, ‘You can go where you like with him. I’d ride him around Leopardstown.’ And that was before he ever ran in a hurdle race. He was a natural.”

Longhouse Poet was a classier individual over hurdles, having been placed in two Grade 1s as a novice. But he always had the stamp of a chaser.

“He’s as good a lepper (as Numbersixvalverde). He’s a bigger, stronger horse. He handles bad ground really well. It’s the first obvious race to run him in. We have to run him where we get the conditions right.” The eight-year-old, who will be ridden by Doneraile jockey Darragh O’Keeffe, was making his first racecourse appearance in a year when seventh in Limerick at Christmas.

That previous effort was an excellent one, on New Year’s Eve 2020, when he beat Run Wild Fred in a beginners’ chase in Punchestown. A bad cut kept him out for a few months and with the ground gone too dry, he was put away until the autumn.

Run Wild Fred has won the Troytown Chase and been second to Fury Road in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels’ Novice Chase at Leopardstown in the meantime. He is favourite for the National Hunt Chase. The form reads well though Brassil had hoped for a little more on the comeback.

“I thought he might have stayed on better down the straight in Limerick but he ran as well as he could. I’m not so sure he’d come on for fitness. I had him fairly fit. Nowadays you have to run horses very fit when you get that heavy ground. If you don’t run them fairly fit, they won’t finish.” Is surprised that he’s favourite? “I am. I didn’t get to have my fiver on him!”

The Thyestes is the focus but while you must be pragmatic in racing, you invariably have potential targets in mind for the better horses particularly. Longhouse Poet will not be travelling to Cheltenham but he will, at some point, and maybe even this year, be given the chance to emulate Numbersixvalverde once more — especially if he does so at Gowran Park tomorrow.

“The only thing is the Irish National, you might not get the ground. But you’d never know, you might get a wet spring. He won’t go to Cheltenham but he could be entered for Aintree.” It has been a rollercoaster, and at the level Brassil operates, you have to learn to roll with the punches. But in An Epic Song and Longhouse Poet, he possesses two talented operators, while some of the younger crop give cause for optimism.

“There’d be more downs than ups over the years but at the moment, I probably wouldn’t have ever had as much quality, such a nice bunch of horses at the same time.”

Cue poetry in motion.