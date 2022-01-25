Down Royal report: Paul Townend’s flying visit pays-off

It was a case of “in and out” for champion-jockey Paul Townend as he made a flying visit to Down Royal on Tuesday, scoring on his only ride, 8/15 favourite Deploy The Getaway, an impressive winner of the opening Molson Coors Maiden Hurdle.

Placed in his two previous outings over flights, the Getaway gelding, trained for Cheveley Park Stud by Willie Mullins, made every yard of the running and, after his only mistake, at the second last, eased clear to triumph, hard held, by 18 lengths from chief market rival Kings Keeper.

“He’s starting to show what he shows us at home and he couldn’t have done it any better,” stated Townend.

“He was quirky enough starting off, but he’s progressing with every run. We’re learning about him and he’s learning more about us and about racing.

“That was straight-forward enough, except for the second last. But he’s going the right way and will jump a fence in time.”

Continuing in good form, Ross O’Sullivan saddled Bythesametoken, owned by Downtown Syndicate (the Monroes) from Galway, to land the featured Irish Stallion Farms Rated Novice Chase.

Having only his second run over fences, the three-time hurdle winner came from off the pace under Conor Orr to master favourite Delvino by two and a quarter lengths, prompting his rider to point out: “He doesn’t like to get to the front too soon, so the strong pace was a big help.”

And O’Sullivan commented: “He learned a lot from Fairyhouse and has been bouncing at home since then. Conor said that he felt like a different horse today.

“The speed up front was ideal, because he likes passing horses.

“This race suited him – this is his grade and he’ll probably go for a similar race at Leopardstown in March.”

Although dropping back in trip, the Gordon Elliott-trained Rodaniche captured the Molson Coors Rated Novice Hurdle, mastering front-running favourite Drumbear.

The five-year-old was ridden by Davy Russell, who said: “We were worried about the ground and the trip, but they went a nice gallop and he picked-up well. He’s a big, rangy horse and jumped well, so you’d never know where he’ll go.”

On only his second ride after a three-month absence caused by a back injury, Richie Condon brought Pat Fahy’s History Of Fashion with a well-timed challenge to land the Molton Coors Handicap Chase in clear-cut style, beating Dubai Devils by eight lengths, with the flattering Sovereign Gold in third. Fahy will consider a crack at the Grand National Trial (at Punchestown) for the winner.

In a first-time visor, Mr Bercow was produced by Keith Donoghue to lead at the final fence before beating longshot Wee Small Hours by four lengths in the Molson Coors Handicap Chase.

Tom Dreaper, representing his trainer-father Jim, stated: “Both horse and jockey were very good. The first time headgear and the way the race worked out helped him.”

Bound for the Sales next week, the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Two Shoe Tom justified sustained market support (6/1 in the morning, into 5/2) in the Molson Coors Mares Handicap Hurdle, mastering Cool Rain and favourite and long-time leader Bonnie Kellie.

Tony Martin saddled a rare bumper winner when the Harry Swan-ridden 25/1 shot Patsy’s Honour, having his first in more than a year and carrying the familiar colours of long-time stable supporter John Breslin, got the better of Pats Choice and Tenzing in the finale.