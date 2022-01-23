Thurles report: Allaho completes Festival preparation with smooth success

Allaho completed his Cheltenham preparation with a smooth success in the Grade Two Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at a busy Thurles on Sunday. In readily accounting for his three rivals, headed by Fakir D’oudairies, he was completing back-to-back wins in the race, and connections will be hoping he can do likewise in the Ryanair Chase.

There can be little to fault in a 12-length victory in a Grade Two chase by a dual Grade One winner, but trainer Willie Mullins felt there was room for improvement in the imposing eight-year-old.

“The horse wasn’t as positive as I’d like him to have been over the first couple of fences, but I think that might have been him being ring-rusty,” said Mullins. “Maybe he needed company, but he just didn’t go down and jump them the way I was hoping.

“He didn’t jump really well until the fourth or fifth, and Paul said he was only warming up coming down the straight the last time. He flew the last and he was flying at the finish. We were very happy with him at home, and that’s it until March.”

The Paul Fahey-trained Ballyshannon Rose showed determination to match her ability as she came out on top in the Grade Two Coolmore NH Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares’ Novice Chase.

Winner of a beginners’ chase on her debut over fences, she had what looked quite a bad fall at Punchestown on her second start but is clearly teak tough and bounced straight back from it.

Extremely well handled by Fahey, and ridden on this occasion by Jack Kennedy, she was never far off the pace and as the contest unfolded, she found plenty. Jeremys Flame pushed her all the way and was coming back again at the line but there was no getting to Ballyshannon Rose, who stuck her neck out to fend off that rival.

“I was down the track and I thought she was beaten, but I got a phone call to say she had won, and it was the best phone call I got in a long time,” said Fahey.

“She came here for a beginners’ (chase) and she won it well. We had a fall at Punchestown, and she had run a very good race up to that point. We were going to Limerick at Christmas, but she got an infection, so we had to miss that.

“Then when we saw this race – and we got more excited when we saw Concertista wasn’t lining up – we were in with a chance, and it’s a great race to win. There were three mares in a line coming down to the last – it was a proper race.

Fahey, who works as a farrier, added: “We do work for Willie Mullins and Jessica Harrington – we have a big team working for us – and this (training horses) is only part-time. I ride her out in the morning, and a couple of lads my own age group ride out a couple of horses every morning.

“It’s great to have a runner in a race like that and know that if all goes well, you’re going to be competitive, which is not simple in the world we’re in now. She’s a €3,000 foal, and when you’re able to compete off that, there’s room for everyone in this game.

“I said from the first day she jumped a fence here that her plan was always the Irish Grand National and I haven’t changed from that. Most likely she will have another run before that, in Limerick.”