Talking Horses: Shishkin can rise to Energumene challenge at Ascot

Heavyweight National Hunt showdowns this side of the Cheltenham Festival happen all too rarely these days, a reality that makes Shishkin’s clash with the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene in the SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday all the more exciting.

The pair were supposed to clash in the Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase last March but a late setback ruled Energumene out of Cheltenham, leaving the way clear for Shishkin to saunter to a second Festival success having previously won the 2020 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

At the start of this season, the expectation was that England’s best two-mile chaser and Ireland’s best two-mile chaser would be kept apart until the Champion Chase in March but happily that has not proven the case and racing fans can look forward to a sensational duel two months earlier than most anticipated.

Given that both boast unbeaten records over fences and are only separated by a 1lb on official ratings, a case could be made that, at the prices, Energumene represents the better bet.

Add into the mix that he jumps slightly to his right while Shishkin adjusts a little to his left, it could be argued that Ascot will play more to Energumene’s strengths than those of his rival.

However, it’s hard to shake the sense, largely driven by his two Festival wins, that Shishkin boasts the stronger form overall.

That, however, is hard to measure with certainty as both horses have made a habit of routinely outclassing inferior rivals. That was again the case in Cork last month when Energumene eased to another emphatic victory in the Grade Two Hilly Way Chase on his first start of the season.

Shishkin belatedly returned to the fray two days after Christmas, strolling to a

10-length victory in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton.

That was a stylish effort but there was no shortage of substance either as runner-up Greaneteen had won the Tingle Creek impressively the same weekend that Energumene was staring at Cork.

To thrash a race-fit Grade One-winning rival first time out on the back of an interrupted preparation was a serious statement of intent.

In Energumene, Shishkin faces his toughest test yet but the expectation is Nicky Henderson’s stable star will rise to this considerable challenge and emerge victorious in what could prove the first act of a thrilling rivalry.

Elsewhere at Ascot, Palmers Hill can complete a hat-trick by winning the bet365 Handicap Chase. Jonjo O’Neill’s charge was well backed when getting off the mark over fences at Wetherby in November and built on that effort with an emphatic Ascot win a week before Christmas. An 8lb hike for that success might not be enough to stop him.

After the death of Meat Loaf yesterday, Anythingforlove would be a timely winner of Grade Two SBK Mares’ Hurdle but she may find Molly Ollys Wishes too tough a nut to crack. Dan Skelton’s mare was no match for the geldings at Ascot on her last start but she started this season with a win in a mares’ race and can get back on track in another one.

Team Skelton can also score in the SBK Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle where Unexpected Party, second in his last two starts, can go one better.

Shishkin is not the only high-profile Nicky Henderson-trained runner strutting his stuff as Jonbon is the headline act on a good card at Haydock.

The unbeaten full brother of Douvan should book his ticket to Cheltenham by making light work of his rivals in the Grade Two Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle.

Tommy’s Oscar won’t be beating Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle in March but he should have little difficulty in getting the better of his five rivals in the New One Unibet Hurdle.

The Peter Marsh Handicap Chase could be more competitive but if Royal Pagaille is in the same form as he was when winning this race by 16 lengths last year or when second to A Plus Tard on ground quicker than ideal in the Betfair Chase in November, then it might not be.

The ITV4 cameras are also at Taunton for the BioWaveGo Portman Cup Chase where Yala Enki can defy his advancing years to win this marathon contest for a third time.