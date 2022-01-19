Dundalk report: Veteran Kevin Manning delivers on first ride of 2022

With the senior riders back in action, Kevin Manning wasted no time in getting back to the winner’s enclosure, scoring on his first ride of 2022, even-money favourite Ano Syra in the six-furlong Dundalk Stadium Maiden at the Louth venue.

The 54-year-old dictated the pace on the Johnny Feane-trained daughter of Kodiac and, picking up well up the straight, she readily kept Obtain at bay by a length and three-quarters, prompting the winning rider to comment: “She had two good runs and seems to be progressing with every run. It was very straightforward and she did it well.”

Trainer Jimmy Coogan stated: “We were 18lb worse off with Ado’s horse (Form Of Praise) after beating him a half-length, so we should have had no chance,” after Daintree (Nathan Crosse) beat favourite Hypernova and Juno Beach in the opening five-furlong rated race.

And he added: “I’m sure the handicapper will have his say now, but its’ great that she’s won twice. She’s an improving little filly.

“It’s a great result because I’ve had a long association with the Hughes family, going back to Up And At Em, and we only buried the woman who bred this filly, Emmanuel’s mother, last Wednesday.”

In-form Donagh O’Connor struck twice, initiating a fine double when bringing the David Marnane-trained 20-1 shot Jered Maddox with a well-timed challenge to take the one-mile 45-65 handicap in emphatic style.

“We had a tricky draw but there was plenty of pace and it worked out well,” said O’Connor.

“David told me to give him a chance. He wasn’t travelling, but when he got a bit of daylight and I gave him a squeeze, he quickened up well and put the race to bed.”

O’Connor registered his fifth win of 2022 when the consistent Seattle Creek belatedly opened his account in the mile-and-a-half maiden, turning over 8-13 favourite Elzaamsan, with the leading pair forging eight and a half lengths clear of the rest.

“It took a while — I didn’t think it would take him this long to win his maiden,” conceded Jim Gorman, assistant to trainer Luke Comer.

“The longer the year goes, the stronger he’ll get. He should keep improving and will stay further.”

Ger O’Leary saddled Adamaris (Rory Cleary) to win the two-mile Find Us On Facebook @DundalkStadium Handicap at the expense of 20-1 outsider Nibiru.

The trainer said: “Rory gave him a beautiful ride — we told him to get plenty of cover and, when he went for him, to make up his mind.

“He has run over hurdles, but there are plenty of races on the Flat for him, so we’ll look for another two-mile handicap here.”

The father and daughter combination of trainer Paul and rider Ciara Flynn (registering her second win) struck when Power Drive made virtually all to land the second division of the 45-65 handicap over an extended mile and a quarter while Ado McGuinness admitted: “He’s a tricky enough horse to train and has been a bit disappointing, but Ronan (Whelan) was class on him out there — he gave him a serious ride,” after Alhaajeb landed the first division.

McGuinness and Whelan completed a 44-1 double when Skontonovski delivered in the finale, pouncing inside the final furlong to beat Crystal Dawn by a length.

And McGuinness enthused: “Ronan’s just a class apart. He didn’t panic and must have counted to 20, not 10, up the straight, before he made his move.

“He’s a great fun horse and might have a break before going back on the turf.”