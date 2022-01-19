Dundalk tips: Hypernova poised for breakthrough success

An early afternoon meeting in Dundalk can get off to a good start for punters who side with Hypernova in the DundalkStadium.com Rated Race.

Joseph O’Brien’s runner showed promise in both starts at two and began his three-year-old career with an improved performance when dropped to six furlongs for the first time.

After leading early on that most recent occasion, he was eventually picked off by stablemate National Gallery and Ano Syra, but he stuck to his task gamely to be beaten a length in total.

He drops back another furlong for today’s race and while he stays well over six, this move can result in a breakthrough success.

The mount of Jake Coen, who was in the saddle last time, he is drawn against the fence and can dictate early once again.

He should have little trouble confirming that latest form with Juno Beach, and can prove too plucky for Daintree, Form Of Praise, and Sosallycanwait, who finished first, second, and fourth respectively in a course-and-distance handicap 12 days ago.

Sosallycanwait can turn around the form with the other two and prove the biggest danger to the selection.

The aforementioned Any Syra can get off the mark in the second race, the Dundalk Stadium Maiden. Johnny Feane’s filly ran well in a good maiden on debut and followed up by finishing runner-up to Jarvis on her all-weather debut, in early December.

She filled the same spot last time out, in a course-and-distance maiden, and a repeat of that effort would ensure a big run today. On official ratings, she has 7lbs to find with Obtain, but that one has had numerous chances and doesn’t look progressive.

A more interesting rival is the Joseph O’Brien-trained newcomer Thunor. The first foal out of Chester specialist Blithe Spirit, who peaked at a rating of 97, he cost 100,000 guineas as a yearling and won’t have to be up to his dam’s standard to play a leading role today.

Elzaamsan can follow his two runner-up finishes with a win in the irishinjuredjockeys.com Maiden. Last time out, over course and distance, Michael Halford’s horse was a shade unlucky when just failing to get to White Marlin, who gave the form a boost by following up.

Halford has reached for the cheekpieces for the first time for the four-year-old and if they have the desired effect, he will take beating.

The talented Razdan can chase him home, while newcomer Thermoscope is worth noting in the betting.