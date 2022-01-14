Dundalk report: White Marlin snatches win on line

A half-brother to Group 1-winning sprinter Romantic Proposal, White Marlin got up on the line to pip locally-trained front-runner Picpoul in the Irishinjruedjockeys.com Apprentice Handicap at Dundalk tonight, providing Joseph O’Brien with the second leg of a double.
Winner of a course and distance maiden last month, on his only previous start, the Mastercraftsman gelding challenged and showed clear signs of inexperience in the closing two furlongs before Paddy Harnett galvanised him in the last hundred yards to get home by the minimum margin, a nose, with Jake Peter a close third.
“It was a good tough performance and a very professional display for a horse having only his second run,” stated O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell. “Paddy’s 2lb. claim made a difference and he gave the horse a beautiful ride.”
Teenager Cian Horgan delivered the first leg of the O’Brien double and savoured his first success in the saddle (at his eighth attempt) when making virtually all the running on 7/2 favourite First Blood in the two-mile Dundalk Winter Series Leading Trainer & Jockey Championship Handicap, which opened the card.
Horgan (18), who left school in September to concentrate on a career in racing, is a son of former top jumps jockey Trevor and younger brother of Hugh, who is also based at Carriganog. He declared: “It’s unreal, a brilliant feeling passing the line, and I’m very grateful to Joseph and the owners,” before explaining, “There was no early pace and I was happy to roll away in front. He kept finding for me and won well.”
Another apprentice to record a first win was James Ryan who partnered Phillys Hope, trained by his boss Tom McCourt, to an emphatic win in the finale, the second division of the one-mile 45-65 handicap.