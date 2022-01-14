Dundalk report: White Marlin snatches win on line

A half-brother to Group 1-winning sprinter Romantic Proposal, White Marlin got up on the line to pip locally-trained front-runner Picpoul in the Irishinjruedjockeys.com Apprentice Handicap at Dundalk tonight, providing Joseph O’Brien with the second leg of a double.

Winner of a course and distance maiden last month, on his only previous start, the Mastercraftsman gelding challenged and showed clear signs of inexperience in the closing two furlongs before Paddy Harnett galvanised him in the last hundred yards to get home by the minimum margin, a nose, with Jake Peter a close third.