Dual Classic winner Snowfall suffers fatal pelvic injury 

'It's very sad news, terrible,' said Aidan O'Brien
Snowfall blossomed at three and notched up four successive victories, including three Group 1s.
Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 16:01
Nick Robson

Aidan O'Brien's multiple Group 1 winner Snowfall has been put down after suffering a pelvic injury.

Having only won one of her seven races as a juvenile, she blossomed at three and notched up four successive victories, including three Group 1s.

She won the Musidora at York by almost four lengths but was overlooked by Ryan Moore in the Oaks at Epsom in favour of Santa Barbara, but the Frankie Dettori-ridden Snowfall bolted up in the Classic by 16 lengths.

While not able to match that margin in the Irish equivalent, she still won by eight and a half lengths and followed up in the Yorkshire Oaks.

That was her last win as she was beaten by Teona in the Prix Vermeille, finished sixth in the Arc, and third on Champions Day at Ascot.

No decision had been taken on whether the four-year-old would remain in training this year or head off to stud.

"It's very sad news, terrible," said O'Brien.

"The lads were thinking of keeping her in training but they hadn't quite made up their minds, it was very possible.

"She had a pelvic injury in her box. Sometimes pelvic injuries go the right way or they can go the wrong way, unfortunately this one went the wrong way.

"It's very sad and I feel very sorry for the lads, for Derrick (Smith), Michael (Tabor), and John (Magnier)."

