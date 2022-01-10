Robbie Dunne granted seven-day extension for appeal decision

The Irish jockey was given an 18-month ban, three months of which were suspended, for bullying and harassing weighing room colleague Bryony Frost
Jockey Robbie Dunne has been granted a seven-day extension to decide whether to appeal against his ban. Picture: Yui Mok/PA 

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 17:21
Colin Wilson

Irish jockey Robbie Dunne has been granted a seven-day extension to decide whether to appeal against his 18-month ban for bullying and harassing weighing room colleague Bryony Frost.

Dunne, 36 — who denied all but one of the charges — was banned for 18 months, three of which were suspended, after being judged to have engaged in conduct at the track, online, and in the weighing room that was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct, and good reputation of racing following a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) disciplinary panel hearing in December.

The rider had seven days to lodge his appeal from the time the written reasons of the hearing were published, which was January 6.

However, an application for an extension has been granted by the disciplinary panel.

In a statement on Monday the BHA said: "Following an application on behalf of Robbie Dunne, the disciplinary panel has agreed to extend the deadline for Mr Dunne's decision on appeal to January 20, 2022."

