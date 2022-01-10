Robbie Dunne granted seven-day extension for appeal decision

Irish jockey Robbie Dunne has been granted a seven-day extension to decide whether to appeal against his 18-month ban for bullying and harassing weighing room colleague Bryony Frost.

Dunne, 36 — who denied all but one of the charges — was banned for 18 months, three of which were suspended, after being judged to have engaged in conduct at the track, online, and in the weighing room that was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct, and good reputation of racing following a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) disciplinary panel hearing in December.