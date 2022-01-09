Course specialist Dunvegan claims Moore glory at Fairyhouse

Course specialist Dunvegan backed up a course and distance in November when outpointing fellow 7-2 joint-favourite Blackbow after a tremendous duel for the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase in Fairyhouse.

Ridden by Bryan Cooper, the Pat Fahy-trained nine-year-old jumped superbly, allowed Blackbow dictate the pace for most of the trip before delivering his challenge turning for home.

A fluent leap at the last, where Blackbow blundered, sealed victory, with three and a quarter lengths separating them at the line, the pair finishing 12 lengths off the winner’s stable-companion Castlegrace Paddy.

“He’s a smashing horse and loves it around here,” said a delighted Fahy, “I couldn’t be happier, with both horses. This fellow was bouncing before Christmas but then wasn’t right and I was a bit nervous going into the race. But, once he jumped the second last, I was enjoying it.

“We’ve always liked him and he looked a very good horse as a young horse, but he went backwards a bit. He looked a three-mile chaser and ran in the Thyestes last year. But, thankfully, we’ve pulled him back in trip and let him rock.”

He added: “There was a lot of pace in the race and Bryan backed off Blackbow enough, but kept the pressure on. He gave the horse a great ride — they’ve struck up a good partnership.” When quizzed about plans, Fahy suggested: “He deserves a chance to compete against the big one. He’s in the Queen Mother (Champion Chase) and we’ll probably look at the Dublin Racing Festival before then.”

Willie Mullins has an array of novice chasing talent in Closutton. And five-year-old Saint Sam made an impressive start to his chasing career when making all for a comfortable nine lengths win over market rival Thedevilscoachman and his stable companion El Barra in the Irish Stallion Farms Beginners Chase.

“He was a good old spin,” declared stable jockey Paul Townend, “He ran into fair opposition over hurdles and gave away a lot of weight in the Fred Winter. He’s been jumping well at home, so we decided to just let him at it. He won nicely. When Sean (O’Keeffe, on El Barra) came to me, I just gave him a squeeze and he kept picking-up. I’d say he might go a bit higher over fences than hurdles. He could end up going further later in his career.”

Mullins was expected to complete a double with odds-on favourite Grivei in the bumper. But the 5-6 shot, having hit the front, failed to cope with the late challenge of 18-1 shot Heliko Conti,a second winner in two days for trainer Liam Burke and, significantly, a first winner at Fairyhouse for Finny Maguire.

Third in a listed event at Aintree last time, the Gavin Cromwell-trained White Pepper (4/1) toughed it out well to land the Fairyhouse January Jumps 4-Y-0 Hurdle, in which 11-8 favourite Britzka finished a disappointing fourth.

In a finish dominated by the two fillies in the field, the daughter of Fast Company kept Feigh at bay by two lengths, prompting her rider Luke Dempsey to explain: “She was tough and game. She jumped brilliant, was winging hurdles and never missed a beat. Paul’s filly got to my girth, but I knew she’d struggle to get by me. My filly kept finding and had a bit left.”

The market for the Fairyhouse Mares’ Maiden Hurdle was dominated by three horses. But the race produced a shock as 25-1 shot Red As Rust (Conor Orr) scored emphatically by 12 lengths from favourite Banntown Girl after her nearest pursuer Brooklynn Glory, held in second, took a tired fall at the final flight.

“We were hopeful — she ran well in Thurles and the form has worked out,” said winning trainer Nigel Slevin, “She won a point-to-point and we know she stays well. She’s nine and it’s great that she’s won, on our local track, and we’ll see where we go with her.”

Jordan Gainford registered his first win of 2022 when bringing Gordon Elliott’s Walk Of Fame to foil front-runner Alohamora, who made the running and made a costly mistake at the last, in the three-mile Fairyhouse Easter Early Bird Handicap Hurdle.

And Eoin Walsh stated: “All he does is jump and gallop,” after partnering the Gigginstown-owned, Noel Meade-trained Farceur Du Large to victory under joint top-weight in the rated novice chase.