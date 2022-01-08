Talking Horses: Constitution Hill can stake Supreme claim

The Cheltenham Festival may still be nine and a half weeks away but the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the opening race of the Olympics of jumps racing, is already shaping up to be the best renewal since 2016 when Altior announced his arrival on the big stage by getting the better of Min and Buveur D’Air.

That was a vintage renewal. Altior would ultimately end his career as a four-time Festival winner while stablemate Buveur D’Air went on to twice win the Champion Hurdle. Min would have to wait for his Cheltenham success but, at the fourth time of asking, he finally got his head in front when landing the 2020 Ryanair Chase.

As was the case in 2016, Nicky Henderson has a particularly strong hand to play in this year’s Supreme. For Altior and Buveur D’Air back then, read Jonbon and Constitution Hill now.

An expensively acquired brother of 2015 Supreme winner Douvan, Jonbon is unbeaten in three starts for Henderson, winning his bumper at Newbury last March before landing a maiden hurdle at the same venue on his first start this season.

Last time out, he took the step up into Grade Two company in his stride when winning at Ascot a week before Christmas.

That was an impressive effort but not nearly as impressive as Constitution Hill’s suplime Sandown success last month.

That looked a decent race before the off but Constitution Hill turned it into a procession, travelling powerfully throughout before pulling clear after the last flight to thrash the previously highly-regarded Might I by 14 lengths.

Constitution Hill returns to Sandown today for the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle, the first Grade One of the year, and it’ll be a massive shock if this potential superstar fails to deliver.

Given he’ll be such a prohibitive price, it may make more sense to instead back him for the Supreme in advance of today’s contest as current odds of 7-2 will inevitably be slashed if he wins the Tolworth in impressive fashion. And that is surely the most likely outcome.

If the Tolworth is something of an irrelevance from a betting perspective the same can’t be said of the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase where Final Nudge is fancied to get the better of top weight Aso.

A close third in last season’s Midlands National on his second start for Fergal O’Brien, Final Nudge made a winning return this season when obliging at Warwick in November. He lacks the back-class of Aso, a horse who was runner-up to Frodon in the 2019 Ryanair Chase, but he has 12lbs less to carry than Venetia Williams’ charge and that might prove decisive.

Hermes Boy got off the mark at the fourth time of asking when scoring at Exeter last month and the Jane Williams-trained five-year-old can follow up in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Handicap Hurdle. Mack The Man is a threat but Hermes Boy gets the vote.

Numitor is fancied to get the better of Gunsight Ridge in the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Chase. Heather Main’s charge began this season by making all at Wetherby in October before chasing home a potentially smart sort in Il Ridoto at Newbury a month later. A repeat of that effort would do the trick here.

The ITV4 cameras are also at Wincanton where Stolen Silver appeals as one of the bets of the day in the Art Of Outdoor With Ocean Handicap Chase. The Sam Thomas-trained selection had his limitations at Grade One level exposed when a 23-year length fourth to Edwardstone in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase last time out but he had posted two decent efforts before that and should be far more comfortable back swimming in shallower waters.

Elsewhere at Wincanton, Crossing The Bar gets the tentative nod in the rapidcharge.com Leading EV Charging Solution Handicap Hurdle, Belle De Manech has leading claims in the advancedBiotech.co.uk UK Award Winning CBD Handicap Chase while first-time cheekpieces could help Midnight Callisto land the spoils in the Leonna Mayor New House Celebration Handicap Hurdle.

Selections

Wincanton 1.30: Midnight Callisto

Sandown 1.50: Numitor (NB)

Wincanton 2.05: Belle De Manech

Sandown 2.25: Constitution Hill

Wincanton 2.40: Crossing The Bar

Sandown 3.00: Final Nudge

Wincanton 3.15: Stolen Silver (Nap)

Sandown 3.35: Hermes Boy