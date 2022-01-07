Adams Barbour goes one better two days after defeat at Dundalk

Narrowly beaten in a higher-grade sprint on Wednesday, the Lee Smyth-trained Adams Barbour made a quick reappearance and duly justified even-money favouritism in the Join Us On Instagram @Dundalk_Stadium Handicap in Dundalk.

Ridden again by Siobhan Rutledge, the top-weight tracked the early pace, came through to lead before the furlong-pole, and went away to beat Collective Power by a length and three-quarters.

“It was a risk running him again so soon, but he ate up and seemed in good form,” said Smyth. “This was his last chance in a 0-65, so we had to roll the dice. He won well and we’ll keep him at five furlongs for now. He’s had two quick runs and we’ll see what comes up for him in three or four weeks.”

Johnny Murtagh supplied a one-two in the seven-furlong three-year-old maiden with 12/1 debutante Sixteen Arches (Danny Sheehy), in the colours of the Rachra Partnership from Shannonbridge, County Offaly, getting up late to foil 5/4 favourite Chicago Lightening (Shane Kelly) by a neck.

Murtagh said: “They’re two nice fillies and have been working together. I was expecting a nice run from this filly, but I didn’t think she’d beat the favourite. Danny gave her a ‘peach’ from a bad draw.”

James McAuley saddled his first winner of the new year and provided Donagh O’Connor with his third when 6/5 favourite Moshammer ran out a smooth winner of the six-furlong maiden, beating Royal Tribute by three lengths.

“He only cost three grand and knew nothing when we got him – so we started with a clean page,” said McAuley. “I was disappointed when he got beaten the last day (by No Nay Alexander) and it’s great that he got the job done tonight. After three seconds this week, it’s grand to get one on the board. This fellow could drop back to five furlongs and we’ll see what there is for him over the next few weeks.”

Everyhouronthehour, the only horse currently in training with William Ross, provided the shock of the night when landing the (45-70) Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Handicap at the expense of favourite House Of Kings.

A 40/1 shot, recording his fifth polytrack success, the six-year-old gelding was given a fine, sympathetic ride by Conor Maxwell to score by a half-length.

“That’s a good start to the new year,” said trainer Pat Martin after Quiet Desire pipped 40/1 shot Nudge The Judge in the apprentice handicap, giving Robert Whearty his second win of 2022. “We have to keep a close eye on her cycle, but she’s been working well and we were expecting a good run from her. And it’s great that Peter (Cullen, owner) is here to see her win. Robert rides well and was very good on her.”

The divisions of the (45-65) Floodlit Friday Nights At Dundalk Stadium went to the well-backed Johnny Feane-trained top-weight Liquid Luck (Scott McCullagh) and Ger Hussey’s Maccliff, a second 40/1 winner of the night and a first winner for apprentice Jack Kearney (16), from Castletown, County Meath, who is in fifth year in school and rides out for Noel Meade.

*In a ‘running and riding’ enquiry, Burren Song, who finished third in the apprentice handicap, was banned for 42 days and his partner Olivia Shanahan suspended for ten days.