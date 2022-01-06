Nicky Henderson self-isolating and will watch Constitution Hill from home

Nicky Henderson self-isolating and will watch Constitution Hill from home

Trainer Nicky Henderson 

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 18:51

Nicky Henderson will not be at Sandown on Saturday to watch Constitution Hill in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle as he is currently self-isolating with Covid-19.

Henderson said he “feels fine” and is not unwell – but the 71-year-old admitted he will find it hard watching from home as one of the most exciting horses in his yard has his toughest test to date.

“I’m afraid I am under lock and key and self-isolating at home at Seven Barrows after catching the dreaded Covid which means unfortunately I will be unable to attend Sandown on Saturday for Unibet Tolworth day,” Henderson wrote in his Unibet blog.

“It might seem a nice idea watching all the action on the television but I can tell you, in reality, it is most definitely not fun and it’s fair to say I am doing lots of box walking!

“Thankfully I am not unwell and feel fine but it’s important to do the right thing so you won’t see me around until next week.”

Henderson also had news on another of his star novices, Jonbon – who looks likely to have his eagerly-awaited next outing at Haydock on January 22.

“Jonbon is in fine fettle and will have one more run before Cheltenham,” said Henderson of his Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite.

“Where that will be hasn’t entirely been decided but favourite at the moment is looking like Haydock on the 22nd for the Grade Two Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle.

“There’s also the Listed Sidney Banks at Huntington on February 10, but I think we’ll save Balco Coastal for that race instead.”

And in an update on superstar two-mile chaser Shishkin, Henderson confirmed the Clarence House Chase at Ascot – also on January 22 – a “strong possibility” if he continues to give the right signals following his reappearance at Kempton Park over Christmas.

He said: “Shishkin has come out of the Desert Orchid Chase in excellent shape and while I have now learnt to never rule anything in or out, if he is still showing me the same signs in a week’s time we might seriously consider running in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 22.

“He either has the option of that or the Game Spirit at Newbury on February 12, so we aren’t short of options, but, as I say, Ascot is a strong possibility if he remains in the same form as he is at present.”

More in this section

Robbie Dunne File Photo Robbie Dunne has seven days to appeal ban in Bryony Frost case
National Gallery justifies favouritism in convincing style at Dundalk National Gallery justifies favouritism in convincing style at Dundalk
Horse Racing - Huntingdon Racecourse Clonmel tips: Gorki D’airy poised to get off the mark
<p>Cash Back and Danny Mullins win the Munster Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Cash Back floors stablemate Classic Getaway at Clonmel

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up