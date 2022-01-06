Cash Back floors stablemate Classic Getaway at Clonmel

The market leader looked to be in command in front rounding the home turn, but his stablemate was back alongside after jumping the second flight from home and was six lengths clear at the line
Cash Back and Danny Mullins win the Munster Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 15:01
Thomas Weekes

Classic Getaway was upstaged by stable companion Cash Back in the Munster Hurdle at Clonmel.

A runaway winner on his only start in the point-to-point field, Classic Getaway was snapped up by bloodstock agent Tom Malone and trainer Gordon Elliott on behalf of Cheveley Park Stud.

After leaving Elliott to join Willie Mullins, the six-year-old made a successful debut under rules with a 15-length verdict in a Tipperary bumper last May and was the 5-6 favourite on his return to action.

Partnered by Paul Townend, Classic Getaway tracked the Danny Mullins-ridden Cash Back (8-1) during the early stages before taking over with a circuit to run.

The market leader looked to be in command in front rounding the home turn, but his stablemate was back alongside after jumping the second flight from home and was six lengths clear at the line.

The winning rider said: “He was a 140-rated hurdler going into this so I was a bit surprised he was discounted in the betting and thought he’d have a good chance.

“He had a nice comeback run in Cork and it is nice to see him in the winner’s enclosure again.

“It was getting tactical going down the hill the final time and I was going well and nobody else was going to get involved. I wouldn’t discount the second horse (Classic Getaway) yet as it was still a very good run for a horse first time over hurdles. He’ll improve plenty from that as well.”

He added: “Cash Back has always had the engine, was placed in a Grade One novice chase and had his jumping issues but that was a confidence booster today.”

Closutton trainer Mullins was completing a double on the card following the taking earlier success of the JP McManus-owned Dinoblue in the Kilsheelan Mares Maiden Hurdle.

The previously-unraced daughter of Doctor Dino could hardly have been more impressive in scoring by 15 lengths in the hands of Mark Walsh as the even-money favourite.

Mullins also saddled the second and third home in La Prima Donna and Mi Lighthouse respectively.

“She is a lovely mare and did it very easily,” Walsh said.

“She was very good and going by the stands Jack Foley’s horse (Glenbeg Express) was hanging out and my one wanted to go on.

“She wasn’t keen, but she has a long stride and glided along the ground on the back straight. She jumped brilliant and was very professional the whole way.

“The ability is there definitely and I couldn’t fault her on anything to be honest.”

