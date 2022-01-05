National Gallery justifies favouritism in convincing style at Dundalk

On a day when Johnny Levins and Andrew McNamara shared the training honours with doubles, the Joseph O’Brien-trained National Gallery looked the horse with most potential as he justified 11/10 favouritism in the six-furlong Follow Us On Twitter @DundalklStadium Maiden in Dundalk.

Ridden by Gary Halpin, the Caravaggio colt soon close up, tracking the leading duo, and, produced with a sustained challenge, asserted close home to beat Ano Syra by three-quarters of a length with the winner’s front-running stable-companion Hypernova close up in third.

Brendan Powell, representing Joseph O’Brien, stated: “He’s still very babyish – he had a little look around the last day, on his first visit here. But, today, he followed the leaders nicely, picked-up and saw it out well.

“Gary said that he was doing his best work late, that he’ll stay seven furlongs and, because he relaxes so well, he might even get a mile. He’s a big horse, going the right way and there should be plenty more improvement in him.”

The honour of saddling the first winner of 2022 at Dundalk fell to Johnny Levins when Donagh O’Connor produced Brushwork, in the colours of David Spratt, with a well-timed challenge to foil Adams Harbour (rider Siobhan Rutledge received a six-day whip ban) and gallant front-runner No Speed Limit in the five-furlong Happy New Year From Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

Levins explained: “I was interested to see how he’d cope dropping back to five furlongs. But they went a really good gallop, which was a big help as he stays six. So it worked out grand and Donagh was very good on him.

“I’ll have to discuss with David (owner Davis Spratt) whether he’ll come back here, because he’s not just an all-weather horse. He has the speed for five and stays six, just what you need for the Scurry at the Curragh. So that might be the long-term plan.”

Levins and O’Connor completed a 47.5/1 double when Prisoner’s Dilemma, up 6lb. for a recent course and distance win, got the better of Stellar Spirit by a neck after a good tussle for the seven-furlong DundalkStadium.com Handicap. The trainer admitted: “He surprised me in a nice way. I was concerned about stepping him up two grades. It was a stern test, but he seems to be improving and I’d say he’s best fresh. We’ll try to find a 0-85 for him.”

Andrew McNamara was on the mark with Ellabella (Wesley Joyce) who made it two wins from her last three starts when pipping The Bog Bank in the first division of the apprentice handicap, prompting her trainer to comment: “She’s a tough, genuine filly. We had a few issues with her, but they seem to be sorted. I’m delighted with her – she’s been involved in three close finishes here and has won twice and been beaten a head.”

On his second start for McNamara, Kingslayer (Daniel King) opened his account in the first division of the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap, beating House Of Kings by three-quarters of a length before surviving a Stewards Enquiry to complete the trainer’s second double.