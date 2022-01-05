Dundalk tips: No Nay Alexander can say yes for debut victory

The once-raced, Johnny Murtagh-trained No Nay Alexander might be good enough to make a successful handicap debut in the seven-furlong DundalkStadium.com Handicap at the first meeting of 2022 on Dundalk’s polytrack.

This daughter of No Nay Never exceeded expectations on her debut in a six-furlong maiden early last month when, sent off at 16/1 and having shown clear signs of inexperience, she finished with a flourish under stable-jockey Ben Coen to collar Moshammer in the dying strides and triumph by a neck, the pair finishing five lengths clear of 62-rated Cheval Blanc.

Noel O’Callaghan’s filly should have learned plenty from that experience.

And the handicapper has allocated her an initial mark of 76, which looks workable, giving her every chance of making an impression today, when the extra furlong should suit her.

But Murtagh’s filly must face a field of battle-hardened rivals here. And her inexperience must be a concern.

The opposition is headed by three-time course and distance scorer Sister Lola, Prisoner’s Dilemma, up 6lb. for a course and distance triumph last time, the hardy Ampeson and Spilt Passion, off the mark at the thirteenth attempt for Ger Lyons back in November and having her first run here for Jarlath Fahey.

The only maiden on the card, the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium Maiden over six furlongs looks a cracker, with leading contenders National Gallery and Mna Na Mhi drawn high.

National Gallery did little wrong when nabbed late by newcomer Incrimination over course and distance four weeks ago, his first outing since making his debut in a hot Curragh maiden, won by Point Lonsdale, last summer.

The Caravaggio colt should confirm form with the third, I Am Joking and might have more scope for improvement than the Pat Martin-trained filly Mna Na Mhi who overcame a slow start before finishing strongly and going down by only a neck to 85-rated Brostaigh on her debut.

Luck in running, particularly from high draws, will be crucial. But National Gallery should be tough to beat.

Successful over a mile, off a 4lb. lower mark, back in November before finishing a creditable fourth to Mulgrave, the Mick Mulvany-trained Take My Hand should have rock-solid claims in the finale, the second division of the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap, if coping with the step-up to an extended mile and a quarter.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

1.35. Brushwork

2.10. War Hero

2.45. No Nay Alexander (Nap)

3.15. Blankiedoodie

3.45. Riliya

4.15. National Gallery

4.45. Dreams Delivered

5.15. Take My Hand

Next Best

1.35. No Speed Limit

2.10. Hightown Heights

2.45. Sister Lola

3.15. Colonel Slade

3.45. Briseuse De Coeur

4.15. Mna Na Mhi

4.45. Dinamine

5.15. Here’s Hoping