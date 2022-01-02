Naas report: Ginto stakes Ballymore claim with smooth win

Ginto, trained by Gordon Elliott, gave Noel Moran’s Bective Stud a first Grade 1 success when justifying 5/4 favouritism in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle,

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the five-year-old made every yard of the running and stayed on strongly from the second last to beat Grand Jury by more than four lengths, with the second Elliott/Bective runner Hollow Games a close third.

The Walk In The Park gelding was giving Elliott his fourth win in the Lawlor’s in six years and also provided the Cullentra operation with a fourth Grade 1 win of the festive period.

Elliott declared: “I’m delighted for Noel and Valerie (Moran, owners of Bective Stud). They were happy to let both horses run and this is their first Grade 1 win.

“He’s a grand horse. Jack said he wasn’t doing a stroke in front but, when they got racing, he really stretched and stayed on strong up the hill. He’d be better with a lead and we won’t see the best of him until he runs in a better race.”

“The third horse (Hollow Games) ran well too. He got into a bit of trouble and should, probably have been second. They’ll both be entered for the Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival (two miles and six furlongs) and our plans will be based on the ground before they both head for Cheltenham.”

The Willie Mullins-trained Blue Lord (1/4 favourite) followed-up his chase debut win in Fairyhouse by taking the two-mile Irish Stallion Farms Beginners Chase, in which they only jumped six fences, with the two fence sin the straight omitted due to the low-lying sun.

Blue Lord eased clear of his only rivals, Lifetime Ambition and Dancing On My Own to win, with his head in his chest, by 20 lengths.

Mullins stated: “I’m very happy with that. He improved from Fairyhouse and seems to be improving all the time.”

“He looks Arkle material. He’s had two runs, so we’ll have to decide whether he goes for the Irish Arkle or goes straight to Cheltenham. He’s a good prospect for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede for the spring festivals. I’ll be keen to keep him and Ferny Hollow apart until Cheltenham.”

Mullins and Townend delivered a double for the Munir /Souede partnership when Bronn, winner of a bumper for Sruart Crawford and making his stable debut, landed the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle at the expense of Killer Mode before surviving a Stewards Enquiry.

“He’s an out and out stayer but he was very green in front and should come on a lot from this experience,” said Mullins,