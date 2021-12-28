Howyabud springs 25-1 surprise in Leopardstown opener

Second in two bumpers and a point-to-point, the four-year-old gelding made virtually all the running over two and a half miles in the hands of 5lb claimer Jack Foley
Jack Foley on Howyabud (Orange & Black) in action during the race. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 13:11
Gary Carson

Howyabud foiled the odds-on Horantzau D’Airy to spring a 25-1 surprise on his debut over the smaller obstacles in the Savills Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Second in two bumpers and a point-to-point, the four-year-old gelding made virtually all the running over two and a half miles in the hands of 5lb claimer Jack Foley to give Ellen Doyle her first winner as a trainer.

Howyabud cut out the early pace with Frontier General and Horantzau D’Airy on their heels. Once Frontier General had cried enough, the duo had the race between them and Howyabud drew clear in the closing stages to score by six lengths. Secret She Keeps was five and a half lengths away in third place.

“That’s our first track winner so we’re very happy,” said Wexford-based Doyle.

Howyabud ridden by Jack Foley clears the last to win The Savills Maiden Hurdle. Picture: Donall Farmer
“He had good bumper form and ran in a very good point-to-point in Monksgrange last time. We thought a lot of him coming here and were very happy with him.

“He was progressing along nicely and then Paul’s horse made a slight mistake, after that we were expecting him to do the job.

“I got the licence in March and have had seven or eight runners. I’m thrilled for the owner as Charlie (Carter) has been with us a long time and I’m happy to see him getting his win today.

“We’ll see what way he comes out of the race, go from there and see what the owner wants to do.”

