Go Another One repeats the trick at Cork’s Bank Holiday fixture

For the second year in a row Go Another One took the honours at Cork’s Bank Holiday fixture as he made it back to back wins in the three-mile conditions hurdle.

The 9-4 second favourite dominated this race throughout and shrugged aside the effort of Peregrine Run to record the 12th success of his career.

“This horse makes me a bit emotional. He’s been so good to me over the years and he just keeps doing it. On his day he’s very good and I’ll probably never find another one like him,” said trainer John McConnell. “I’d say we’ll head to Down Royal later this month for another conditions hurdle which he won after he won this race last year,” added the trainer.

Former Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Colm Murphy could have a nice prospect on his hands in Impervious, who made a successful debut in the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

The 20-1 shot, who was ridden by Mike O’Connor, dealt with the favourite Dark Spark before the last and she went to the line in fine style for a clear cut success.

There was incident aplenty in the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle where Jon Ess ran out a decidedly fortuitous winner for Conor O’Dwyer and Ricky Doyle.

The top weight Raven Rule came to the last flight in total control but she crashed out at the flight to throw the race wide open.

This left Jon Ess vying for the lead and he fought on bravely to hold off Ricky Langford by half a length.

Doyle did take a heavy fall later on but was reported to be conscious and moving all his limbs after being removed from the track for assessment.

All Class was all the rage for the first division of the mares handicap hurdle, but the 4-11 favourite finished a well beaten 11th and was reported to have burst a blood vessel.

Victory here went to Hattie Amarin, who struck for trainer Mark Fahey and his younger sister Niamh, who was riding her first winner over hurdles.

Mark Fahey’s brother, Peter, supplied the winner of the other split of the mares handicap hurdle as the Kevin Sexton-ridden top weight Miss Arccol obliged.

Elsewhere Bandon-based trainer James Dullea got amongst the winners when Sweet Sixteen and Philip Enright struck at 14-1 in the Kanturk Handicap Hurdle.

Earlier Thurles-born rider Cian Quirke notched up his second success since turning professional a month ago on Andy Slattery’s Dashing Shirocco, who carries the colours of well-known tenor, Dr Ronan Tynan and won the mares maiden hurdle.

The concluding bumper went to Harry Kelly and Jamie Codd as Misty’s Gift outpointed Lizlucky.