Limerick tips: The Getaway Star can finally get off the mark over hurdles

A dual bumper-winner, at Fairyhouse and Cork, this six-year-old Getaway mare boasts patchy hurdle form
The Getaway Star after winning for trainer Declan Queally and owner Michael O'Callaghan at Fairyhouse in 2019. Photo: Healy Racing.

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 06:55
John Ryan

Declan Queally’s 125-rated The Getaway Star should get off the mark over hurdles, at the seventh attempt, in a division of the Pallaskenry Mares Maiden Hurdle in Limerick.

But, if she reproduces her best form, she should make short work of today's opposition.

Last October she stayed on late to finish a close fourth behind progressive, subsequent Grade 1 winner Skyace in a Grade 3 mares event in Down Royal but failed to build on that effort when third to Minella Escape in Tramore next time.

Unplaced in the hot mares handicap won by subsequent Coral Cup winner Heaven Help Us at Leopardstown in February, the selection then chased home Black Tears in the Grade 3 Quevega at Punchestown, form boosted when the winner won the Grade 1 mares event at the Cheltenham festival.

Admittedly, The Getaway Star flopped last time, in the Shannon Spray won by Darrens Hope in Limerick two weeks after her clash with Black Tears.

Returning after a short break she should be very tough to beat, if running anywhere close to her rating.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained German import Schone Aussicht will be having her first outing since February in the second division of the mares maiden and, with an official mark of 110, sets the standard.

Only seventh to Bal De Rio (a leading fancy for today’s claimer) at Thurles in February, when last seen, Schone Aussicht had run with credit on her second start for de Bromhead when filling third spot behind Roseys Hollow and Global Equity in a mares maiden at Fairyhouse in mid-January.

That form looks solid in the context of todays’ race as the winner went on to land the Grade 3 Solerina on the same track while the third has since earned a mark of 125.

De Bromhead and Balckmore might also strike with Western Cowboy, runner-up in both starts, in the RED MILLS EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.

Champion point-to-point rider Barry O’Neill has obvious prospects in the bumper, on board Barry Connell’s My Immortal, winner of his point at Ballycrystal for Cormac Doyle before being bought by present connections for £100,000. He started favourite for a point-to-point bumper at Tipperary three weeks ago and, doing his best work late, failed by a nose to catch Douglas Talking in a blanket finish.

SELECTIONS 

John Ryan 

4.20. The Getaway Star (Nap) 

4.50. Schone Aussicht 

5.20. Bal De Rio 

5.55. Baltic Moon 

6.30. Ask David 

7.05. Rathnaleen Tou 

7.40. Western Cowboy (n.b.) 

8.10. My Immortal 

Next Best 

4.20. Roxanya 

4.50. Darcys Hill 

5.20. Presenting Dylan 

5.55. Benbulben Boy 

6.30. Oscar Romero 

7.05. Clonbury Bridge 

7.40. Mars Harper 

8.10. Champ Kiely

