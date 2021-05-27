Limerick tips: The Getaway Star can finally get off the mark over hurdles

Declan Queally’s 125-rated The Getaway Star should get off the mark over hurdles, at the seventh attempt, in a division of the Pallaskenry Mares Maiden Hurdle in Limerick.
Champion point-to-point rider Barry O’Neill has obvious prospects in the bumper, on board Barry Connell’s My Immortal, winner of his point at Ballycrystal for Cormac Doyle before being bought by present connections for £100,000. He started favourite for a point-to-point bumper at Tipperary three weeks ago and, doing his best work late, failed by a nose to catch Douglas Talking in a blanket finish.
4.20. The Getaway Star (Nap)
4.50. Schone Aussicht
5.20. Bal De Rio
5.55. Baltic Moon
6.30. Ask David
7.05. Rathnaleen Tou
7.40. Western Cowboy (n.b.)
8.10. My Immortal
4.20. Roxanya
4.50. Darcys Hill
5.20. Presenting Dylan
5.55. Benbulben Boy
6.30. Oscar Romero
7.05. Clonbury Bridge
7.40. Mars Harper
8.10. Champ Kiely