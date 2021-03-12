Garry Ringrose calls on Ireland team-mates to come out of their shells

Garry Ringrose has urged his Ireland team-mates to come out of their shells or risk defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The centre, set to resume his midfield partnership with Robbie Henshaw when Andy Farrell names his side for the fourth-round Guinness Six Nations away trip this afternoon, has experienced first-hand the cost of not matching Scottish intensity when Ireland were caught cold in Edinburgh in 2017. They conceded three tries in 28 minutes in their first-round game and trailed 21-8 at half-time.

A second-half rally closed the gap only for Scotland to edge home 27-22 and they have only improved since, their opening-round win over England at Twickenham last month having as significant an impact on Ringrose as that torrid first half four years ago.

“I think any team that goes and wins in Twickenham deserves as much respect as possible. When you look at the individuals they have in Finn Russell, Chris Harris, my opposite number 13 who I’m admiring what he’s doing at Gloucester as well as with Scotland; (Duhan) van der Merwe on the wing, who’s incredibly important for them, he tracks the ball around the park and gets his hands on the ball and has an impact. And then there’s obviously Stuart Hogg who’s one of the best players in the world.

“So there’s all these guys that if you’re not at your best, they have the ability to tear you apart. So that’s the challenge for us in terms of preparing as well as we can to be at our best.

“I know I’ve had good days but thinking back to that 2017 I remember distinctly that first 40 minutes, on a personal level, I was probably caught, shocked a bit, by the intensity that they started the game with. Then the second half, once we’d come in and regrouped we came out of our shells more in the second half. I know against a team of their quality, if you come into your shells or are conservative in how you attack or defend, they’ll beat you.

“So that’s the challenge for us, is to not go into our shells and throw everything at them to ultimately beat them, because the record’s there for them at the moment.” Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, encouraged by the third-round 48-10 win in Italy a fortnight ago, praised his players for coming out of their shells more under head coach Farrell and Ringrose recognised the need to do that as a collective in order for them to get the best out of themselves for the national team.

“That’s what we have to do to a certain extent but it’s something that can always be worked on. In terms of leadership, it’s not something you do and that’s what you have. It’s a constant work-on.

“You’re constantly trying to evolve and grow and that’s from the likes of Johnny, as captain, whose probably not too far off 100 caps, to Craig Casey and Ryan Baird who are on one.

“Everyone’s challenged to lead and be the best version of themselves and not stay within one’s shell and everyone in between their first and 100th cap is in the same boat from that perspective.

“Faz has definitely challenged us to take ownership, to take responsibility. When things go wrong, then take responsibility and accountability and equally when things go right, own it and continue to grow on top of that as well.

“So it’s a constant work-on, has been for any team, for every team that I’ve been in but certainly the group we’re in at the moment, that we’re challenging ourselves from the rugby, tactical side of things but also from that perspective as well because it does have such an impact on the team’s success.”

Farrell will today reveal just how many of the team he sent out against the Italians did enough to persuade him they are worthy of a more difficult assignment in Edinburgh, where conditions are also set to be more challenging.

A fit-again Conor Murray poses the biggest selection dilemma given Jamison Gibson-Park’s spark at scrum-half in Rome.

Hooker, too, will have exercised Irish management minds where a tight call has emerged between Rome starter Ronan Kelleher and previous incumbent Rob Herring.

Ireland (possible): H Keenan; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, R Herring, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; T Beirne, W Connors, CJ Stander.