Relief for Andy Farrell as Ireland finally show some attacking verve in overcoming naive Italy

It is amazing what a victory can do for the soul. On Saturday night as Ireland tasted it for the first time in this 2021 Guinness Six Nations you could sense the weight being lifted from the shoulders of players and coaches alike as they discussed their comprehensive win at Stadio Olimpico.

Defeats against Wales and at home to France, accompanied by a chorus of disapproval from media pundits displeased and concerned by the lack of firepower in attack, had presented this third-round trip to Rome as both a must-win game and a no-win situation.

Yet Ireland’s manner of victory under that type of external pressure achieved all it possibly could have, offering a healthy combination of physicality, set-piece superiority, and previously unseen attacking verve while restoring a spring to the collective step of Andy Farrell’s squad. It also offered an exciting glimpse of what this current group of players can achieve over the coming weeks if they can harness the confidence this win will bring and channel it into similar performances against tougher opponents.

The no-win element of the pre-match scenario was the woeful record and current terrible form of an inexperienced Italy side still taking its early steps into the deep waters of top-level Test rugby under head coach Franco Smith.

On Saturday on home soil, having leaked 91 points in their opening two rounds, 50 to France and 41 to England, they lived up to their billing for naivety in defence and added a liberal dose of indiscipline to boot, conceding 18 penalties and two second-half yellow cards that temporarily reduced them to 13 men for a brief period.

Yet this was perfect for an Ireland side down on its luck and they took full advantage, successfully integrating seven changes to their starting line-up and giving another encouraging nod to the future by handing Test debuts off the bench to an effervescent Craig Casey at scrum-half and energetic lock Ryan Baird.

It produced six tries, two more ruled out by the officials, which displayed a variety in attack not previously seen, both Hugo Keenan and Will Connors, with the first of his two tries, providing the support lines and then profiting from the offloads of Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour respectively that punditry had been clamouring for these past two weeks.

There were more traditional strengths on display as Ireland got onto the front foot at a high tempo and penetrated the Italian defence with admirable physicality to provide scores for Ringrose, CJ Stander and Connors again while Ireland finished a sloppy final quarter with a welcome piece of sharp play, captain Johnny Sexton’s fizzing long pass out to Keith Earls in overtime providing the replacement wing with his 33rd Test try in his 91st appearance.

“What I was really pleased with was that we were connected in our attack. We were all pushing together, we had proper good intent from our forwards, punching well, and our backs were nice and connected with that. When that tends to happen, you tend to get momentum and you tend to get the offloads on the back of that.”

“That was pleasing in parts, certainly in a couple of tries in the first half. Could it be better? Of course it can, and it’s something that we’ll improve on in the next couple of weeks hopefully.”

There is no doubt it will have to improve with Scotland up next at Murrayfield on Sunday week followed by the visit of England six days later on March 20. Ireland did not deal at all well with a stop-start second half as referee Mathieu Raynal repeatedly penalised the inaccurate Italians and the visitors themselves saw their own penalty count rise out of single figures.

Yet even with the mitigation of desperately poor opposition, there was much for this Ireland squad to take confidence from as they move forward. That was certainly Farrell’s take on his team’s performance.

“Well, for them, they bear the fruits today of what they’ve been trying to achieve over the last couple of weeks and yeah, I suppose, to see it in action anyone would gain confidence from that.

“We’re able to ... dust ourselves off and keep reflecting on the bits that we still need to improve on.

“Yeah, parts of that were better today, but they’ll need to be better again to get two more results from our remaining fixtures.”

Farrell has two weeks to prepare for the trip to Edinburgh now and Saturday’s performance has given him and his management team plenty to think about in terms of the selection to face Scotland.

Conor Murray was carrying water in Rome but will be back in the mix following a hamstring strain that has seen him miss the last two rounds but the performances of both starting nine Jamison Gibson-Park and impact sub Casey now make scrum-half selection a real headache.

So too the back row where Tadhg Beirne looks just as effective as a blindside flanker as he does a lock and Will Connors put in most effective performance yet at openside, never mind his two tries, in a well-balanced back-row alongside Stander that was augmented excellently off the bench by a returning Jack Conan.

Farrell acknowledged he has some difficult decisions to make.

“I thought it was great and it’s a hard balance isn’t it really?” the head coach said of his seven changes at the weekend.

“There are guys that need game time and sometimes you can go through a competition where if guys don’t get the game time and other guys fall over towards the end of the competition, then people are going to be underdone.

“So I thought that worked pretty well today, and then there’s guys that are coming back into the equation like Jack Conan. I thought he was very effective coming into the game. Ronan had his chance, I thought he was good. James Ryan has not played for a few weeks.

"Johnny has not played for a few weeks. So the lads that came back really stepped up and we always say competition for places is vital for any team to keep growing.”