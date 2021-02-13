Harry Byrne and John Cooney drafted into Ireland squad

Cooney and Harry Byrne come into the set-up and will be available to provide cover if there are any more injuries ahead of Sunday's clash
Harry Byrne and John Cooney drafted into Ireland squad

Harry Byrne during the Captain's Run at the Aviva Stadium ahead of the Six Nations clash between Ireland and France. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 15:34
Joel Slattery

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney and uncapped Leinster fly-half Harry Byrne have joined the Irish camp to provide cover for injured duo Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton.

Captain Sexton came off against Wales for a head-injury assessment and will miss tomorrow's clash with France.

Scrum-half Murray also misses out as he is nursing a hamstring injury.

The half-back pairing are replaced this weekend by Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns who start at nine and 10 while Craig Casey and Ross Byrne are in line to feature from the bench.

John Cooney during the Captain's Run at the Aviva Stadium ahead of the Six Nations clash between Ireland and France. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

John Cooney during the Captain's Run at the Aviva Stadium ahead of the Six Nations clash between Ireland and France. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Cooney and Harry Byrne come into the set-up and will be available to provide cover if there are any more injuries ahead of Sunday's clash.

More in this section

Talking Horses: Willie Mullins poised to reach new heights at Cheltenham Festival Talking Horses: Willie Mullins poised to reach new heights at Cheltenham Festival
Weekend tips: Hurricane Cliff can get off the mark over hurdles Weekend tips: Hurricane Cliff can get off the mark over hurdles
Davy Russell upbeat on Cheltenham Festival return Davy Russell upbeat on Cheltenham Festival return
Harry Byrne and John Cooney drafted into Ireland squad

Naas victor Elimay states Cheltenham case

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up