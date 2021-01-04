Cheltenham confident Festival will feature Irish horses

Cheltenham chiefs are confident Irish runners will be allowed to make the journey to the Cotswolds for the 2021 Festival in March, but there is now an acceptance that racing’s biggest meeting will take place without fans.

The worsening Covid-19 crisis meant that no horses were able to travel between Ireland and England over the festive period, a situation that had led to concerns that, unless the pandemic situation improves dramatically before the middle of March, Irish runners may not be allowed to make the trip to the Cotwolds.

However, Ian Renton, the Jockey Club’s regional director responsible for Cheltenham, expects Irish and French horses will be cleared to make the trip.

“I had a long chat with (Horse Racing Ireland chief) Brian Kavanagh just before Christmas and he was very optimistic that there should be no issue with horses coming over once they’re over the first week or so of the new year,” Renton said.

“We’ll continue to talk to the Irish, talk to the French, and the authorities over here to do everything we can to ensure that passage for Irish and French horses is as easy as possible.

“I’m sure there will be significant issues going into March. People may have to self-isolate when they return home, but I’m sure we will manage to get a number of Irish participants coming over.”

However, the horses competing between March 16 and 19 won’t be cheered on by a crowd — at least not a significant one.

In the normal course of events, a crowd of around 60,000 people would attend each of the four days but that will not be the case this year.

Asked on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast if Cheltenham had given up preparing for a crowd, Renton conceded: “I think we will be parking that in the next week or two.

“We’ve been pretty realistic with our expectations over the last few months but as we get closer to the Festival itself one realises that the small bits of hope that we occasionally clung on to are fast disappearing. We will soon have to be wholly realistic and accept very small numbers at best will be present.”

However, Renton does hope owners will be able to attend the Festival and that, like for the December Meeting, a total crowd capped at 2,000 will be allowed.

“I would certainly hope that at the very least we will have owners present to be able to watch their horses run and hopefully we’ll get back to the days of December where we had a crowd totaling 2,000 people on each of the two days. That is the sort of expectation we’re currently looking at.”

He added: “We’ve now come to accept that it’s going to be a very, very different Festival. The team are now concentrating on ensuring we can have the best possible racing, looking at everything we can do in terms of encouraging the right horses to be with us, to produce perfect ground so we can produce a fantastic four days racing even if people will be viewing it on television rather than in person.”

While insurance will cushion the financial blow somewhat, Renton accepted the lost income from a behind closed doors Festival will still be “incredibly significant” for the Jockey Club.

He said: “Thankfully for the last year or so we have an insurance policy in place that remains in place for the forthcoming Festival which covers the majority of our lost revenue. However, while I say the majority, there is a vast tranche which we will still fail to bring in. That’s obviously incredibly significant for the Jockey Club. We’ve seen in 2020 revenues reduced by nigh on £100m (€110.7m) — those sort of revenues will continue to be lost over the next few months as we race behind closed doors.”

2021 started on a low note for Cheltenham as they were forced to abandon their New Year’s Day meeting. However, Renton was able to find one silver lining.

“As sad as it was to lose New Year’s Day, it could potentially be a little bit of a Godsend that we didn’t race on what was saturated ground, which would have taken a long time to recover. That, in hindsight, was helpful to being able to provide even better ground than we normally would (at the Festival). I have complete confidence that by March we’ll be in great shape.”