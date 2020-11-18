Limerick tips: Suitable opportunity for Light Brigade

Gevrey should make no mistake in  first division of  maiden hurdle 
Limerick tips: Suitable opportunity for Light Brigade

Local trainerCharles Byrnes can strike with Light Brigade at Limerick. Picture: Sportsfile

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 08:00
Tommy Lyons

Light Brigade can take the second division of the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle for local trainer Charles Byrnes. Placed in two bumpers last term, he made his return to action at Listowel and, while a touch disappointing in fourth place behind Jesse Evans, it was a good starting point for the season.

He goes over hurdles for the first time but is a half-brother to five winners over timber, including Colreevy, Runfordave and Spider Web, and should be much better in this sphere. Conditions shouldn’t be an issue, and he can take this at the expense of Hardwired, who had good form in bumpers but hasn’t yet been able to build on them.

Gevrey is likely to be quite a short price to take the first division of the opportunity maiden hurdle but should make no mistake. Last time out, at Galway, he was collared late on by Belfast Banter and, while that rival had been frustrating for some time, Gevrey ran to a decent level of form.

Gordon Elliott’s four-year-old can only improve for that run and, unless there is significant support for either of the newcomers from Gavin Cromwell and Henry De Bromhead’s stables, he should get the job done today.

Dessie’s Diamond found only the in-form Sadies Trix too good when runner-up in a Fairyhouse handicap hurdle just four days ago and Paul Flynn’s gelding can go one place better in the Fedamore Rated Novice Hurdle.

Selections

Tommy Lyons 

12:25 Wild Caprice 

12:55 Gevrey 

1:25 Light Brigade (nap) 

1:55 Dessie’s Diamond (nb) 

2:25 Kitty Galore 

2:55 Ballymadun 

3:25 Fenno’s Storm 

3:55 Mahlers Dollar 

Next Best 

12:25 Satin Sun 

12:55 April’s Moon 

1:25 Hardwired 

1:55 Lauderdale Lady 

2:25 Paula’s Prayer 

2:55 Vipers Nest 

3:25 Roses Queen 

3:55 Vintage Prosecco

More in this section

Dundalk tips: Irish Poseidon looks the business in opener Dundalk tips: Irish Poseidon looks the business in opener
Paul Townend onboard Ferny Hollow comes home to win ahead of Patrick Mullins onboard Appreciate It 11/3/2020 Horseracing officials feared missed Covid-19 update ahead of Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Races Paul Nicholls confident in Clan Des Obeaux will pass stamina test
Limerick report: Eoin McCarthy’s first double both land tidy gambles

Limerick report: Eoin McCarthy’s first double both land tidy gambles

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up