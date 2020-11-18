Limerick tips: Suitable opportunity for Light Brigade

Light Brigade can take the second division of the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle for local trainer Charles Byrnes. Placed in two bumpers last term, he made his return to action at Listowel and, while a touch disappointing in fourth place behind Jesse Evans, it was a good starting point for the season.

He goes over hurdles for the first time but is a half-brother to five winners over timber, including Colreevy, Runfordave and Spider Web, and should be much better in this sphere. Conditions shouldn’t be an issue, and he can take this at the expense of Hardwired, who had good form in bumpers but hasn’t yet been able to build on them.

Gevrey is likely to be quite a short price to take the first division of the opportunity maiden hurdle but should make no mistake. Last time out, at Galway, he was collared late on by Belfast Banter and, while that rival had been frustrating for some time, Gevrey ran to a decent level of form.

Gordon Elliott’s four-year-old can only improve for that run and, unless there is significant support for either of the newcomers from Gavin Cromwell and Henry De Bromhead’s stables, he should get the job done today.

Dessie’s Diamond found only the in-form Sadies Trix too good when runner-up in a Fairyhouse handicap hurdle just four days ago and Paul Flynn’s gelding can go one place better in the Fedamore Rated Novice Hurdle.

Selections

Tommy Lyons

12:25 Wild Caprice

12:55 Gevrey

1:25 Light Brigade (nap)

1:55 Dessie’s Diamond (nb)

2:25 Kitty Galore

2:55 Ballymadun

3:25 Fenno’s Storm

3:55 Mahlers Dollar

Next Best

12:25 Satin Sun

12:55 April’s Moon

1:25 Hardwired

1:55 Lauderdale Lady

2:25 Paula’s Prayer

2:55 Vipers Nest

3:25 Roses Queen

3:55 Vintage Prosecco