Felix Desjy makes no mistake on chasing debut at Killarney

Felix Desjy was the star attraction on Monday’s card in Killarney and the Grade 1-winning hurdler made no mistake on his chasing debut, but there were also star performances from trainer Paul O’Flynn and jockey JJ Slevin, both of whom came away with a double.

On ability, the Avenue Hotel Beginners’ Chase was something of a penalty kick for Felix Desjy and it became an even softer touch when Raya Time departed early.

The most important part of the exercise was Gordon Elliott’s runner showing an aptitude for jumping the larger obstacles, and his rider, Jack Kennedy, was certainly more than pleased in that regard.

“All he had to do was jump around really, and he put in a brilliant round of jumping. He was a little bit long at the last down the back alright but other than that he was brilliant. So it’s great. He’s unbelievable over a fence, touch wood, so he’ll be exciting going into better races again.”

The first leg of O’Flynn’s double came courtesy of Quarry Lil, who was called in from the reserves for the for the KWD Handicap Hurdle. Ridden by claimer Gary Noonan, she made the most of the opportunity to claim the third success of her career, and second inside the rails.

“She had lost her form a bit, but we just changed her training routine and kept her to swimming,” said O’Flynn. “The horses have been running well, and we knew she was in good form coming here.”

O’Flynn completed his 66.5-1 double when Different Spot readily justified favouritism in the Towers Hotel Handicap Chase.

The lightly raced seven-year-old, formerly with Enda Bolger, had run some good races in defeat already this season and this winning turn was more than merited. Kept on the inside and never far off the pace by Darragh O’Keefe, he was in front turning for home and well in command all the way up the straight.

“I’ve had doubles in point to points, but that’s my first racecourse double,” said O’Flynn. “The horse had bits of problems, but we sorted them out and he is a brilliant horse

to get. Darragh did a lot of work with him and has nursed him along.”

Slevin chalked up the first leg of his double when Walking Fame reversed previous form with Erins Benefit in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Kitty Galore set out to make all and held that advantage until the eventual winner, trained by Tom Taaffe, moved up on her inner to challenge at the second-last. Odds-on favourite Erins Benefit had plenty to do turning for home and stayed on strongly, but her effort failed by a length and three quarters to the winner.

Said the winning rider: “Tom has done very well with her. She has won her bumper and she has won her maiden hurdle now. She’s a big, old-fashioned type of mare – a great model – and she’ll jump a fence.”

Slevin doubled up with Not So Simple. The winner wears his heart on his sleeve and gained an overdue success for himself and his trainer, Norman Lee, with a typically game effort in the Ross Road Handicap Hurdle. Runner-up on his two previous outings, he set out to make all once more and, while strongly challenged by Rule Of June in the straight, he jumped the last few well and stuck his neck out to gain a narrow success – the first for his trainer in almost a year and a half.

“It was a very welcome winner as our horses got sick a year and a half ago and we haven’t had a winner in that time,” said Lee.

“We hadn’t a horse in the stable a year ago because we had to clear them out, so it is great to get that winner. It is a credit to the lads at home who work every day and JJ gave him a great ride. It’s onwards and upwards.”

Varna Gold made the breakthrough over hurdles in the Killarneyraces.ie 3YO Hurdle which opened proceedings. Easy-to-back favourite On Guard was far too free and wandered around at the hurdles, resulting in his race being all but run by the time they left the backstraight for the final time. The winner, in contrast, settled better in behind the leader, took it out from three out and coasted clear under Keith Donoghue to win readily.

Western Run had little trouble shouldering top weight to victory in the Plaza Hotel Rated Novice Hurdle. Gavin Cromwell’s gelding was held up early by Conor McNamara but made smooth progress down the back to get into a challenging position. Flemings Dream also arrived with every chance, but Western Run jumped the last a length up and stayed on strongly to follow up his maiden success at Downpatrick.

Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, out of luck with Raya Time earlier, got on the scoresheet with Ask Cory, who made all the running and stayed on best of all to win the KWD Beginners’ Chase.