Marcus Tregoning confirms QEII ‘main target’ for Mohaather

Mohaather’s main aim for the remainder of the season is the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on British Champions Day, with Marcus Tregoning still weighing up a possible suitable option before it.

Given the Ascot showpiece is not until October 17, Tregoning would prefer his stable star to have an outing beforehand following his scintillating success in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

But the handler fears the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday week may come too soon, while the Prix de la Foret on Arc de Triomphe weekend is too close to the QEII.

“His end-of-season target will be the QEII,” said Tregoning.

“Whether something slots in before that we’re not sure yet, but Ascot is his main target.

“We could have really done with the Marois being a week later than it is. There isn’t anything that slots in ideally, as the Marois is the 16th (of August) which is a bit quick and if we drop down to seven for the Foret it’s too close to Champions Day.

“With the races all moved around it’s difficult. At least we’re now looking having won a Group One, given how we felt after Royal Ascot things are a good bit different.”

Ascot may not be his final outing of the season, though, as Tregoning went on: “The Breeders’ Cup is three weeks after Ascot this year so that would give him enough time, but that would be entirely down to Sheikh Hamdan. He is lightly raced so hopefully we’ll get a few more goes with him.”

Tregoning only had seven runners at Goodwood and was rewarded with two winners and two seconds.

His other winner was the juvenile, Alkumait, another colt by Showcasing.

“I think he’s a horse that improved massively for his first run and he could be a nice horse,” he said. “The Gimcrack is not off the radar so we’ll just see how he is. I wouldn’t want to run him on firm ground at this stage of his career as I wouldn’t want to jar him up.”

Meanwhile, racing at Yarmouth was abandoned yesterday following three races due to concerns over a false patch of ground. There was a nasty incident in the third race on the card, division two of the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap, as Lord Chapelfield sadly broke down, catapulting jockey Gabriele Malune into the ground.

Maulne was attended to on the track for some time, before being taken to hospital for further assessment, while a deputation of jockeys subsequently inspected the turf with officials including clerk of the course Richard Aldous.

Aldous said: “The jockeys were concerned about the mark the horse made when he fell. They felt that the course wasn’t fit. You have got to respect their opinion as they are the ones riding on it. We will now have a look at the course and take it from there. We will have a further look at the course this evening and tomorrow to see where we are at ahead of the meeting that is scheduled to take place on Friday.

“I think it was a unanimous decision by the jockeys and you have to respect that. It was terrible to see. Gabriele has gone to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston for further assessment. He was awake and talking upon leaving the track.”

He added: “Of course it is always disappointing to call a meeting off midway through, but the safety of our participants must come first.”

PJ McDonald was one of the riders to check the ground, and he said: “We found a patch of ground that was easier to move, with inconsistent ground underneath. We couldn’t tell if that was on a patch where they hadn’t raced yet, so we had to do the right thing and cancel the meeting.”