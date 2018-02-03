Proud Peter not finished pulling the strings

It is seven years since Peter Stringer packed his Ireland kit bag for what would be his final Six Nations campaign but that does not stop that annual championship feeling from taking a firm grip on the veteran scrum-half.

Not quite seven weeks since he turned 40, Stringer is still intent on playing professional rugby. His search for a new club, having not had his contract with Worcester Warriors renewed at the beginning of December, still remains on the player’s terms, such is his peak physical condition as the accompanying images will testify.

This weekend, though, the Munster legend will be behind a microphone rather than in front of the cameras as he joins the TV3 commentary team for their first Six Nations offering as a championship rights holder, when Wales meet Scotland in Cardiff.

Quite how Stringer will manage his emotions as a professional observer is something viewers are about to discover because the man who won his 98th and final Ireland cap against England at Twickenham in March 2011 admits that when it comes to the Six Nations: “It’s still not easy watching it.

“You’re still involved in the game, still playing and you’d love to be out there. It brings back unbelievable memories. Being in that environment of packing your bags and heading up to camp, being with a great bunch of lads who have got the same goal. You’ve been kicking lumps out of each other for the previous few months and you come in, you’re battle-hardened and it’s an unbelievable feeling. It brings it to a new level, a really special place.”

While Stringer works in Cardiff, his thoughts remain with Ireland and their opening fixture today at Stade de France, he told the Irish Examiner, “brings back brilliant memories of Paris, the first time we won in 2000, creating history by doing things that people wouldn’t have seen for a few generations”.

Think of Paris in 2000 and that Brian O’Driscoll hat-trick is recalled as the standout achievement in a 27-25 victory that was Ireland’s first since 1972, sealed by a last-minute David Humphreys penalty.

“It was my first trip to Paris. It was my first season that year. I started against Scotland and Italy and then we went away to Paris. It was years since Ireland had won there and it was a huge challenge.

“I’d been at the game in 98, there as an Under-21 player, and it was a game Ireland could have won (though lost 18-16) but to get out there on the field, coming off the back of two good wins. There was a renewed confidence within the team. The provinces were doing well in Europe and had beaten French teams and we went there with no fear.

“So we had confidence going in there that day and to come away with an incredible win away in Paris, no one expected it. With that we’d gone three wins on the trot coming off an absolute hiding against England at Twickenham (50-18, when Stringer was an unused replacement) and it turned it all around.”

Peter Stringer celebrates victory over Scotland in the Six Nations in February 2000, the scrum-half’s first start for his country. Picture: Patrick Bolger

Stringer does not expect fear to enter Irish minds this weekend for he sees a team selected by head coach Joe Schmidt that is playing with command and control.

“You can see from the way Ireland play, there is a confidence, a composure, a structure from Joe, though maybe not as structured as he had in the past, there seems to be a bit more license to have a go, having players run from their own half whereas before it was pretty much kicking all the time from their own half.

“Whether you play a more structured game against France, deny them that loose possession to get them into the game, deny them that crowd getting into the game, it will be interesting to see what tactics he’ll come up with.

“This group has been together and there’s a number of players fighting for places so it’s a case of there being three or four guys in each position, knocking at the door to get in and play. That spurs guys on and brings the best out of them and they’ve been doing well. I certainly don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t be confident.

“So I’m predicting an Irish victory. Being smart in the first 20 minutes, frustrate the French, be physical and don’t give them loose ball. Quieten the crowd down and get them booing their own team. I think Ireland will be pretty structured at the start and a few early scores and they’ll be in the lead and if they can get a decent lead there’ll be no way France can come back.”

Enough of Stringer the pundit. His desire to play burns as strongly as it ever did, even into this, his 20th season.

As Conor Murray’s rise to prominence made him automatic first choice at Munster, Stringer spent time on loan at Saracens, Newcastle and Bath, with the south-west club making his move permanent in 2013, bringing to an end a 230-appearance career with his home province. There have since been stints at Sale and Worcester.

“I finished up with Worcester at the beginning of December and I tell you what, for the first time in 20 years I’ve had more than two days for Christmas and it was just the best time. We had a couple of weeks at home in Ireland with all the family around. We have a 10-month-old baby boy, Noah, now, and it was just amazing to be able to spend a bit of quality time, not to be stressed about taking flights back to the UK.

“So it’s been a lovely few weeks and a nice time looking at a couple of options. I’ve had a couple of things that I was looking at playing-wise but I haven’t jumped at them. It’s not just me that I have to think about anymore, there’s a family and stuff now, with regard to travel but certainly, my motivation is still to play.

“But if I’m going to play I want to make sure it’s the right place and the right environment. For me, I’ve been at places for the most part that have been ambitious and you’re surrounded by guys who want to win silverware and they’re motivated.

“So I want to make sure that it’s the right place for me and from my own point of view I’m certainly still keeping an eye on still playing. It’s not a great time of the season to be looking at something.

“So I’m just kind of biding my time for a while and it’s actually been kind of a nice month to sit back, reflect on everything and look at other options down the road when I do decide to stop playing.”

That will not be any time soon, he hopes.

“I still feel I can contribute. I’m still training twice a day which is going to be, probably, the way for the rest of my life. It’s something which I’ve taken from my time playing rugby, it’s not a chore, but something which I genuinely love doing. It comes easily to me, looking after myself, nutrition-wise and keeping fit, so there’s no issues there.

“If a great opportunity comes up I’ll certainly be ready to jump at it and get stuck into it. I’ve always had the mentality that, like the last couple of years at Munster when I wasn’t involved in the matchday squad, that if anything came up I’d have serious regrets if I wasn’t in the best possible shape when the call came to go. Thankfully I kept myself in good shape and really fit and the call came from Bath to go over on loan and I found another two and a half years.

“So it’s something that’s stuck with me the last few years, being ready for every opportunity that may come up. It makes it easier. So I get up early every morning and do something for my well-being and health and it’s not a chore. You’re managing your time a bit more with the young fella around the place but it tees me up for the day once I get that done and I’m able to take on any challenge really.

“The more I do, the better I feel, the older I’ve got. So keep the body moving. I’m always challenging myself. On holiday, getting on a bike for a recovery cycle and it turns into a 20km time trial against the clock. I’ve just got that mentality.

“I just can’t get onto a bike and just go somewhere or jump in the sea and go for a normal swim. It has to be something competitive, something to challenge myself. I’m delighted that that’s in me, that it’s not a struggle and I’m not forcing myself to do it. It makes things challenging at times but it’s just the way it is. That’s just the way I am.

“The ultimate goal is just to live a healthy life and that’s what I’d take, any day of the week.”